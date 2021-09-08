Infinix to debut affordable battery beast HOT 10i at Shopee’s 9.9 Sale

Global smartphone brand Infinix has announced that it will start selling another thrilling addition to its best-selling HOT 10 family, the HOT 10i. Packed with a massive 6000 mAh battery, a fast gaming Mediatek Helio P65 chipset, and a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, it will level up the experience of mainstream users and avid gamers. With a sleek 6.52” waterdrop high-brightness screen display, it is set to offer a premium mobile experience powered by the best battery life in its product range. Aside from its top tier hardware, Infinix HOT 10i will also carry proprietary Infinix innovations like the Dar-link gaming optimization engine, which reduces jitter and lag to provide a fast and fluid gaming experience, as well as Safe Charge technology, which automatically turns off power after a device has charged to 100%.

The HOT 10i will debut on Shopee in different colors such as 7° Purple, 95° Black, Morandi Green, and Heart of Ocean on September 9 with exciting flash sales at different parts of the day:

12 midnight – 1am: Php 5,190

12 noon – 12:59 pm: Php 5,490

6 pm – 6:59 pm: Php 5,490

Outside of these times on 9.9, it will be priced at Php 5,890. Afterwards, HOT 10i will be available for Php 5,990.

Infinix will also offer other amazing deals on its most popular handsets on September 9. Prices of the following will vary depending on the time of the day: