Infinix unveils the sleek, fast, and long-lasting Note 8 in the Philippines

Infinix, the premium online-driven smartphone brand, recently launched Note 8 in the Philippines.

Targeted at the mid-to-high end market segment, the brand’s new flagship model comes with a high-performance MediaTek Helio G80 processor, an immersive 6.95” screen, a large dual front camera, 64MP Ultra HD 6 cameras, and a massive fast-charging 5200mAh battery.

Beginning January 15, 2021, the new Note 8 will be sold at Php 8,490 in all Infinix retail channels nationwide and soon on Lazada and Shopee.

Excellent all-round performance for work and play

The high-performance MediaTek Helio G80 processor with MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology powers Note 8, making it incredibly fast while ensuring a reliable and smooth all-around performance.

Providing uninterrupted performance is Note 8’s new fast-charging system with embedded power marathon tech and a 5200mAh battery, which means long hours of gameplay or binge-watching for avid gamers and entertainment buffs and crucial connectivity while on the go for professionals and entrepreneurs.

While charging, Note 8’s dual-engine technology reduces heat by 8 degrees, keeping it cool.

Taking the audio-visual experience to a whole new level

Equipped with the biggest dual front camera screen in the industry, a 20.5:9 screen with dual super tiny camera punch-holes, Note 8’s display wraps around making media consumption more enjoyable.

The precise cut of the phone’s 6.95″ Dual Infinity-O Display ensures the camera produces excellent picture quality while its dual surround-sound speakers with DTS complete the Note 8’s immersive audio-visual experience.

Making stable videos easy

To satisfy mobile phone users’ exacting demands in the 5G era, Infinix continuously improves its smartphones’ cameras. Note 8 is equipped with top-of-the-line high definition 64MP Ultra HD 6 Cameras and eye-tracking autofocus that capture pro-grade photos in incredible detail and crystal-clear clarity. It also has an AI Cam that automatically detects scenes and optimizes images to perfection.

In today’s TikTok and vlogging world, there is a high demand to produce professional-quality videos while on the go. After intense testing and evaluation, Infinix’s development team selected Vidhance’s video enhancement solution, which it had already implemented in Note 7.

But that’s not all. Note 8’s Slow Motion Capture shoots every frame of the action without missing any detail, while Ultra Night Mode 2.0 produces uncompromising results under low light conditions.

Designed for success

Made with exquisite craftsmanship, Note 8 has a sleek transparent gem cut design yet trendy, durable, and professional. Function was not sacrificed in favor of looks as Note 8 sports arguably the most comfortable grip on a phone.