Inigo Pascual brings OPM to the global stage with “Options” album

Pop artist Inigo Pascual showcases Original Pilipino Music (OPM) to music fans worldwide with the release of his first international album “Options,” a mix of 12 solo acts and collaborations with the central theme of self-discovery amid a young man’s world of endless choices.

“It’s about all the things you go through especially as a young adult, with certain decisions and options that you have to consider,” Inigo said during the #OptionsTheAlbum global media conference.

In ABS-CBN Music’s endeavor to bring Original Pilipino Music (OPM) to the world stage, “Options” transcended the boundaries of pop albums by bringing out Inigo’s sound in various genres—dance-pop, island pop, dancehall, R&B, reggae, and acoustic—sonically demonstrating stories of vulnerability, attraction, and love.

Working on his second full-length album “Options” in a span of two years also made Inigo discover his own unique island pop sound, which resonated with the likes of “Danger,” his collab with Common Kings and DJ Flict and one of his favorites from the album.

“It’s the type of vibe that I’ve been trying to work on. I really feel like I found my sound through this album,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, “Options’” keystone release is “Neverland,” a gloomy pop R&B track about staying in the fantasy of the unknown produced by global hit producer Bernard “HARV” Harvey. Following the album drop is the same-day premiere of “Neverland’s” music video.

The album also consists of Inigo’s several collaborations with Tarsier Records’ founder and label head Chris Lopez aka Moophs—the hit single “Catching Feelings,” the critically acclaimed “Lost,” and one of Apple Music’s Top 100 Songs of 2020, “Always.”

Other songs in the album are its title track “Options,” “Love U Right,” “Should Be Me,” First Impressions,” “Not Him,” “Ride,” and “OMW (Stripped),” which he also worked on with various songwriters and producers from the US and the Philippines.

Check out Inigo’s “Options,” out now on major streaming platforms worldwide and watch “Neverland’s” music video on his YouTube channel. For updates, follow Tarsier Records on various social media accounts @tarsierrecords.