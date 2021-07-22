Inigo Pascual, Moophs Bring Good Vibes In New Song “Araw Mo”

Island pop artist Inigo Pascual and record producer Moophs are sharing more good vibes through the catchy song “Araw Mo,” their first all-Filipino track collaboration.

To be released this Friday (July 23), “Araw Mo” is about hope for the future and the love that inspires that hope.

Inigo’s performance of the latest Tarsier Records release aims to bring out fervor and excitement as he sings along to the groovy anthem, “Ito ang araw mo (This is your day!)”

Meanwhile, Moophs spoke about his excitement on producing a Tagalog song for Inigo.

“I’m glad Inigo picked me to produce this for him. I don’t usually do Tagalog songs so this was cool to do,” shared the Tarsier Records label head. “It made me try some things in the music that I wouldn’t normally do and I was able to channel OPM vibes a bit more deliberately.”

Aside from Inigo, Moophs has collaborated with several OPM artists this 2021, including Bugoy Drilon for “Tied” and “Shipwrecked,” GIBBS for the 70s pop-rock song “Angel Baby.”

Last month, Inigo released his first international album, “Options,” which includes his collaborations with Moophs such as “Catching Feelings” and “Always.”

Bring out some good vibes by streaming “Araw Mo,” out on digital music platforms starting Friday (July 23).