Inspired from the “Romance Comedy” series and K-Drama HNATA & Justin Adijanto release debut EP “LAUREN”

Earlier on 2021, singer-producer HNATA announced that he would be releasing an EP with producer Justin Adijanto and finally reached the peak of their release throughout the second half of 2021. After releasing “Capuccino (Can I Help You?)” and “Roller Coaster” alongside Indonesian rappers Basboi, this duo finally summarized these stories in their long-awaited EP, “Lauren”.

An Extended Play of the album which consists of 5 songs and presents various genres from HNATA & Justin Adijanto. Influenced by various genres such as funk, Korean hip-hop, R&B and indie-pop with an aim of invites listeners to feel the emotions and atmosphere presented in Lauren, Also not only showcases the harmony of Justin Adijanto’s productions and songs written by HNATA, Lauren also features collaborations with up-and-coming hip-hop musician Basboi and British singer Harms to give dynamics and make this EP even more memorable.

“I want this EP to be a story to people who listen. It’s like if you meet someone by accident and you still stick to your instincts, no matter what happens,” said HNATA. Broadly speaking, this EP tells the story of a man who meets the woman he wants named Lauren in a cafe (which is told in the song “Cappuccino” which led to several problems that occurred and finally came to a point where he dared to confess his feelings to Lauren in the main song of this EP, “Golden”. The song “Golden” worked on a good friend from HNATA whom he met online, Harms who has became the voice of Lauren herself.

The Single of this album entitled “Golden (Feat. Harms)” and released together with the video clip uploaded to MFNE’s YouTube channel.