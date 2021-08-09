Inspired Living Awaits You At Your Newest Home In Salcedo Village, Makati

An ideal home is as much a place of refuge as it is a space where one feels complete. A haven that should allow you to feel inspired and in control, empowering you to live your own story.

It is this principle by which your newest home at the heart of Makati is deeply anchored and faithfully operates. Opening soon in the country’s financial district is Somerset Central Salcedo Makati, which will welcome you in and let you feel and realize what it truly means to be home.

While the newest property from The Ascott Limited Philippines will initially cater to corporate and essential guests, as well as individuals returning from and departing to other countries in search of safe and accommodating isolation spaces, find yourself home soon at Somerset Central Salcedo Makati. Here are five reasons how this new residence brings to life the concept of a perfect home.

Prime location equals prime opportunities.

Somerset Central Salcedo Makati takes pride in its centrality. Being right in the middle of Makati City’s central business district, the residence is proximate to the country’s biggest corporate offices and hottest lifestyle destinations.

The residence is located at Salcedo Village, which is teeming with exciting activities. There is a rich collection of coffee shops, gyms, groceries, banks and other key establishments. At the famous Jaime C. Velasquez Park, you can break a sweat, take a breather, or immerse in the community of global citizens like you.

If it’s food you seek, you are in luck as the area’s exquisite culinary scene is home to some of the metro’s best restaurants. The newest addition is Somerset Central Salcedo Makati’s very own Nonya Café. Managed by the residence’s F&B operator, Horrigan Hospitality, this new outlet will further elevate Makati’s dining scene with the best and most authentic Singaporean and Malaysian cuisine, plus a wide range of classic Western and other Asian dishes.

Have everything you ever wanted in a living space.

Who does not fancy a spacious abode where you can be yourself, or a place where you get the comforts of home and the convenience of the hotel? How about a safe and secure development equipped with complete facilities? You are sure to get all these and more at Somerset Central Salcedo Makati. The residence’s stylish 32-storey building houses 285 rooms spread across five luxurious apartment types. All rooms are appointed with an ensuite bathroom, split air-conditioning and wireless internet access, while the bigger categories have fully-equipped kitchens and washer and dryer. Your privacy, safety and comfort are ensured with 24-hour security and guest services. Checking in with your furry companions? They will feel right at home, too, as the property is 100% pet- friendly.

Meanwhile, protect your holistic health with Somerset Central Salcedo Makati’s array of recreational areas and amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness centre, launderette, Residents’ Lounge and a Cubbies playroom for kids. The residence also offers a host of business support facilities, including the Azalea Function Room with a seating capacity of 100.

To top it all off, 24-hour security and guest services ensure you enjoy privacy, safety, and comfort. Have we mentioned that the residence is 100% pet friendly as well?

A cordial staff that treats you like family.

At the core of The Ascott Limited Philippines is stellar service from people who genuinely care about your wellbeing. You will sense this from the staff of Somerset Central Salcedo Makati, who will treat you like family and make sure that you are properly taken care of.

Strengthening this commitment is The Ascott Host Program. Designed to make adjusting to a new place smooth and easy, the program helps long-stay guests settle into their new home and keep them healthy through safe and engaging digital activities, from online games to virtual workouts and the like.

A memorable and rewarding time at home.

At Somerset Central Salcedo Makati, you will get to enjoy what it feels like to be a global resident with world-class caliber services and programs.

The Ascott Star Rewards, for one, is a free online membership loyalty program that allows you to earn points from staying at The Ascott Limited properties. The points can be used to offset room rates, secure complimentary airport transfers and more at any Ascott property worldwide. Ascott Star Rewards is a tier-based program, where elite benefits are in store as you move up the membership levels.

Your safety and wellness prioritized, 24/7.

Aside from being rewarding, a stay at Somerset Central Salcedo Makati is sure to be safe and worry-free as well.

The Ascott Cares is the company’s carefully curated nine-point commitment to hygiene and cleanliness in this time of a global pandemic. As Ascott welcomes guests back to its properties worldwide, the company provides enhanced hygiene and safety standards for its guests, staff and partners to promote a safe environment.

Integrated into the program is the Wellness and Security commitment, which includes the “24/7 On-Call Wellness & Security measure.” In partnership with International SOS, round-the-clock health, wellness and security support is now a phone call away to give you greater comfort and reassurance.

The promise of safety and security, the potential of realizing your best version, the prospect of living your own story. All these await at your newest home that is Somerset Central Salcedo Makati.

To know more, visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/somerset-serviced-residence/philippines/somerset-central-salcedo-makati.