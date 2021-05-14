Intel launches new 11th Gen Core for Mobile

The new 11th Generation Intel Core H-series mobile processors (code-named “Tiger Lake-H”) launched worldwide today, led by the flagship Intel Core i9-11980HK — the “World’s Best Gaming Laptop Processor.” The Intel Core i9-11980HK delivers the highest-performance in laptops for gaming, content creators and business professionals reaching speeds of up to 5.0 gigahertz (GHz).

“11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors take mobile gaming, content creation and commercial workstation systems to new heights. These new H-series processors are an exciting extension of our 11th Gen mobile family with double-digit single core and multi-core performance improvements, leading gameplay, direct attached storage and 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes for true enthusiast-level platform bandwidth. 11th Gen H-series is the industry’s most performant mobile processor that empowers users to game, create and connect with leadership performance at any enthusiast form factor.”

— Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Mobile Client Platforms Group.

About Desktop-Caliber Gaming Performance on Mobile: With new 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, Intel leverages deep expertise in advanced processor design and PC gaming to bring the world’s best gaming laptop processors to gamers around the globe.

Extending the performance momentum established by the 11th Gen Intel Core H35 series, the 11th Gen Intel H-series processors, based on 10 nanometer SuperFin process technology, feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads, with single and dual-core turbo performance up to 5.0GHz. Additionally, the central processing unit (CPU) can directly access high-speed GDDR6 memory attached to the graphics card, enabling gamers to experience higher framerates with lower latency, and load large textures faster. The mobile processor offers 2.5 times the total PCIe bandwidth to the CPU compared with the 10th Gen H-series processors, and three times the total PCIe bandwidth compared with other industry processors.

About This Bleeding-Edge Platform: 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors empower creators and business professionals to execute tasks faster, from anywhere, thanks to best-in-class components and connectivity 3. With 20 lanes of PCIe Gen 4 — a first for any laptop — the processor offers 4k HDR/Dolby Vision video streaming, rich configurations with fast storage, hybrid Intel Optane for high performance and capacity, 6GHz Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) support, and Thunderbolt 4 with up to 40 gigabytes (GBs) per second for faster connections.

New platform features also include:

20 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes with Intel Rapid Storage Technology bootable in Raid 0 — and up to 44 total PCIe lanes that include 24 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes from a dedicated platform controller hub.

Memory support up to DDR4-3200.

Thunderbolt 4 with transfer speeds up to 40Gbps.

Discrete Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+).

Dual Embedded Display Port integrated for power optimized companion display.

Today’s launch also introduces new Intel vPro H-series processors — led by the eight-core and 16-thread Intel Core i9-11950H — and Intel Xeon W-11000 series mobile processors. Built on the 11th Gen Intel vPro platform, the unrivaled business-class PC platform delivers comprehensive hardware-based security4 and breakthrough performance, as well as powerful computing experiences for professional users such as engineers, data scientists, content creators and financial analysts who need to tackle multi-threaded, performance intensive applications at their desk, or on the go. The new 11th Gen Intel Core vPro H-series processors and Xeon W-11000 series mobile processors unveiled today and, when combined with the new Intel Core vPro platform, offer:

Xeon + Error Correcting Code (ECC) memory.

Intel Hardware Shield​ — available exclusively on the Intel vPro platform, as delivered by 11th Gen Intel Core vPro mobile processors 5 , provides the world’s most comprehensive hardware-based security for business, and the industry’s first and only silicon-enabled artificial intelligence threat detection to help stop ransomware and cryptomining attacks for Windows-based systems. 5 It is also equipped with Intel® Control-flow Enforcement Technology, a ground-breaking technology to help shut down an entire class of attacks that long evaded software-only solutions. 6

Intel Total Memory Encryption.

Intel Active Management Technology.

Intel Deep Learning Boost​.

About the Diversity of Designs with Broad Availability: 11th Gen Intel Core Mobile H-series and Intel Xeon W-11000 series processors will power more than 80 enthusiast laptop designs across consumer, commercial and workstation segments this year. With more than one million 11th Gen H-series processors shipped to Intel partners worldwide by launch, whether it’s for high-refresh gaming, robust content creation or mobile workstations, no one offers people more choices and availability when it comes to mobile computing.

