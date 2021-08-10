Introducing harlan + holden 02 – 7/7 weekday to weekend uniform

“Time-saving” fashion brand harlan + holden introduces its latest collection to suit the clothing needs and demands of today’s fashion-forward individuals. Aptly called harlan + holden 02, the new collection captures the essence of a reinvigorated season in the way we dress – offering timeless solutions that are designed with the utmost ease and comfort, and place the versatility of every harlan + holden ensemble at the forefront.

“For the harlan + holden 02 collection, I wanted to focus on the versatility and comfort of each piece. Our main message is based on the idea of 7/7 and we created youthful wardrobes that can be worn from weekday to weekend. It’s a lifestyle project that is in constant evolution to re-interpret our needs,” said Alessandra Facchinetti, harlan + holden Creative Director.

Under the guidance of Facchinetti, the harlan + holden 02 collection comes to life through what the brand defines as the 7/7 lifestyle. It features unique outfits that not only work for any time of day but for every day of the week, highlights an all-around repertoire of considered essentials with limitless possibilities that blur the lines between weekday and weekend wear.

With the harlan + holden 02 collection , the brand aims to showcase how one can build a wardrobe with staples that can be easily mixed and matched, effectively removing the daily stress of dressing and giving us the freedom and confidence to focus on the things that truly matter.

For women, this collection features an updated urban classic uniform that takes shape in a re-imagined t-shirt, swinging volumes, and short-sleeve dresses cut from jersey but assembled with detailed side-seams crafted to elevate everyday wear. Continuing harlan + holden’s one-step dressing from the Therapy capsule collection, crisp cotton shorts and longer wide-legged culottes paired with a sport-inspired cotton bra are also featured to emphasize comfort and ease in everyday wear.

Whether in the form of an acid green plisse skirt or a long languid pastel mint slip dress, the volumes are soft, fluid, and fresh which are perfect for both an errand and an afternoon outdoors. On the other hand, menswear shirting is designed to be worn on its own or as a light jacket to layer over a tee, and is updated with pockets inspired by vintage workwear. Cotton hoodie sweatshirts and short ensembles are cut perfectly so they feel luxe in their substantial cotton weights.

Even polos, for both men and women, take on a softer shape that gives a relaxed feel in textured cotton pique in ice blue or pale lemon. Gilets in natural twill fabrics can be found alongside tech nylon jackets, addressing both the need for performance as well as lightness. Elastic waists, hems and gathered details are featured prominently in both men and womenswear, giving shape to otherwise classic items that update and embellish everyday style.

harlan + holden is in the business of saving people’s time so they can focus on the important things that matter. Whether worn in the comforts of your own home or during outdoor activities, every piece of harlan 02 clothing was thoughtfully designed as multifunctional fashion essentials that are flexible, comfortable and easy-to-wear, simply because we know that you “Ain’t Got Time for That”.harlan + holden 02 will be available in harlan + holden stores and on the website starting from July 22, 2021. For more information, visit www.https://harlanholden.ph and follow @harlanholden on Instagram and Facebook.