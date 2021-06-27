IoT firm debuts gaming-ready smart lighting Nanoleaf in PHL market

Heads up, Pinoy gamers and streamers! You can now create your dream desk setup and take your gaming experience to the next level with the ultimate RGB lighting.

Nanoleaf, the country’s top modular smart lighting system, launches its Shapes Line, a Wi-Fi controlled lighting system composed of touch reactive LED panels that transform up your game space with just a tap of your finger or a command of your voice.

Setting a dynamic RGB glow for your battlestation, you can customize the colors and lighting Scenes easily through the Nanoleaf App, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Samsung SmartThings.

World-renowned gamers and tech experts such as Arun Maini, Justine Ezarik, and Yoshi Sudarso all laud Nanoleaf’s smart lighting for creating a more immersive experience as they navigate the wonderful world of gaming. With Nanoleaf, you will feel like you have transported yourself right into the battles with the custom ambient lighting that makes valiant heroes, villains, and comrades all come to life.

Hundreds of streamers and professional esports players have decked out their backdrops with Nanoleaf’s lights, setting up their own custom designs with the modular panels to create a more engaging experience for their audiences.

Ready to sport your gaming-ready room like your favorite gamers and streamers? Check out these smart lighting features that can help you with exactly that:

Build a unique wall design. Customize your desired streaming background layout by combining different panels of your choice. Shapes Line light panels come in Hexagons, Triangles, and Mini Triangles that connect and install easily through its Connect+ technology and snap-on mounting system. With these features, you can easily redesign your gaming set-up as often as you want.

Set your gaming mood. Create the perfect mood and the ambience for your gaming sessions with more than 16 million colors to choose from. Nanoleaf’s exclusive LayoutDetect™ Technology enables intelligent color animations to run smoothly across your lighting layout — perfect for boosting your energy levels on a fun Friday night with your friends.

Enjoy your video game beyond the screen. Project your on-screen gaming activity onto your light panels through the cool Screen Mirror feature with the Nanoleaf Shapes Line. Its Match Mode syncs up activity from your computer screen and directly mirrors the colors and movements onto the panels for the most immersive gaming experience yet. You will feel like you have stepped right into the game!

Sync your lights and sounds. Take your headsets off and just let your pump-up gaming playlist or video game sound effects transform into dancing symphonies of color and light. The Rhythm Module can sense and react to any audio in real time, creating and flashing upbeat audiovisual displays in your space room.

Since 2012, Nanoleaf has continually introduced new innovations from its offices in Shenzhen, Paris, and Toronto to help people transform their everyday lives. Soon to hit the Philippine shelves this June, the Shape Line will allow Filipino gamers and streamers not just to level up their game play but also create their own custom experiences to play, work, and live.

Each Shapes Line Starter Kit comes with light panels, mounting plates, linkers for connecting the panels and controller, double-sided adhesive mounting tapes, controller, power supply unit, and a quick start guide. Visit www.nanoleaf.me/en-PH/ for more information.