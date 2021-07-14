It’s official! realme 8 5G 4GB +128GB launching at P1,500 OFF on July 15

As part of its mission to make 5G connectivity accessible to as many Filipinos as possible, realme, the country’s no. 1 smartphone brand for Q1 2021, is set to launch the 4GB (RAM) + 128GB (ROM) variant of its widely successful mid-range 5G offering: the realme 8 5G.

The realme 8 5G is the brand’s latest innovation as it aims to raise the standard for 5G-ready mid-range smartphones. Since its launch on June 24, the realme 8 5G has proven to be a success, even selling out within hours of its official e-commerce debut. Aside from generating remarkable sales for its 8GB (RAM) + 128GM (ROM) variant across e-commerce channels, realme stores and partner dealers nationwide, the brand also consistently garners positive feedback and reviews for this 5G game-changer.

With industry-leading connectivity, impressive speed and performance, and no-compromise functionality, the realme 8 5G continues to elevate the 5G experience within the category.

The realme 8 5G comes packed with next-generation 5G technology powered by the Dimensity 700 processor, a 5000mAh massive battery with 18W Type-C quick charge, and a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Other features of the realme 8 5G include a 48MP Nightscape Camera, 16MP Primary Camera, and a 3-Card SIM Tray that supports the use of 2 SIM cards and an external memory card expandable up to 1TB. It comes in two colors: Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue.

As an early-bird offer exclusively on Shopee on July 15, the realme 8 5G 4GB+128GB variant will be available for only P9,490 (P1,500 OFF its SRP of P10,990). In addition, it will soon be available in nearly 600 realme stores and over 4,000 partner dealers nationwide. Stay tuned to realme’s social media pages for more updates.

realme C21Y officially available, starts at P5,990 SRP with P500 OFF on July 15

Earlier this month, realme surprised its fans with another addition to its best-selling C series lineup: the realme C21Y. realme’s latest bang-for-the-buck offering has officially launched in its official e-commerce channels, and in realme stores and partner dealers nationwide.

The realme C21Y boasts a TÜV Rheinland High Reliability Certification having endured rigorous quality tests to ensure optimal reliability and durability. It also features a 5000mAh Massive Battery, an Octa-core 12nm processor, 13MP AI Triple Camera with Super Nightscape feature, and a 6.5” HD+ mini drop fullscreen. With all these features and more, the realme C21Y is designed to bring a leap-forward experience ideal for today’s youth.

Coming in two colors: Black and Blue, the realme C21Y will be available at the SRP of PHP6,490 for the 4GB+64GB variant, and P5,990 for the 3GB+32GB variant via realme’s official flagship store in Shopee and Lazada. As an exclusive offer on Shopee, both variants will be available at P500 OFF on July 15 during the Mega Payday Sale.