It’s raining discounts and freebies with Nokia mobile’s Rainy Season Sale

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announced its latest deals and promos for the rainy season. Fans will love the 20 percent discount on the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4. Those eyeing the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 1.4 can also get first dibs on the limited-edition Nokia hoodie and umbrella – the perfect rainy season freebies to trust and keep.

Nokia mobile brings its Filipinos fans amazing discounts and freebies until supplies last:

Get 20 percent off with the Nokia 2.4, which features 3GB RAM and 64GB memory in timeless Charcoal, with free TWS earbuds for only Php5,590, an amazing price cut from its original price of Php6,990.

The Nokia 3.4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB memory in vibrant Fjord or timeless Charcoal is now available for Php6,590 with free Yoobao Speaker, down from its original price of Php7,990.

Grab a free Nokia hoodie with every purchase of the Nokia 5.4 for only Php7,990 from its original price of Php9,990. The phone is packed with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and comes in Polar Night and Dusk colour variants.

Snag a premium Nokia umbrella when getting a Nokia 1.4 which comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB memory in Fjord and Charcoal colour variants, for only Php4,990.

Stay active at home

Stream workout videos and stay active even whilst indoors with the Nokia 2.4. Match your exercise pace to online HIIT, yoga or other programs with the Nokia 2.4’s immersive 6.5-inch HD+ screen. The phone’s massive display gives users an immersive experience that elevates their viewing time. With 3GB RAM and 64GB memory, users can enjoy seamless navigation of mobile activities such as video streaming, chatting to taking amazing photos.

The Nokia 2.4 is also equipped with modern essentials such as a fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature, giving fans effortless access and added security for their smartphones.

Enjoy rainy, cosy days with family

Rainy days can still be fun at home with family and loved ones close by. Extend bonding time with the Nokia 3.4. Streaming your favourite movies and vlogs and binge watch on the phone’s wide 6.39-inch HD+ screen with a punch-hole design.

The Nokia 3.4 also has a powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 460 Mobile Platform and octa-core processor to ensure a strong and trustworthy performance upgrade combined with a premium design and the best of Android in a durable package.

Create amazing content at home like a pro

Let the rain pour and enjoy time indoors whilst exploring your creativity and creating amazing content with the Nokia 5.4. The phone’s impressive 48MP quad camera setup and 16MP front camera capture stunning photos and videos with incredible detail whether with light or in the dark with zero shutter lag.

Tailored to young and creative content creators, the Nokia 5.4’s strong camera and film capabilities brought by the reliable Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 Mobile Platform and two-day battery life enable users to perform each activity with speed, whether it’s for work, games, streams, photoshoots or entertainment.

Family time with peace of mind

The sturdy Nokia 1.4 is the phone for the family. It features a Qualcomm® chipset, fingerprint sensor for security and built-in parental control that allows users to manage content downloaded from Google Play store and downloadable content whilst letting children play with the device during rainy days.

The Nokia 1.4 also boasts a massive 6.51-inch HD+ edge-to-edge screen real estate, the largest ever on a Nokia 1 series. The new and expanded HD+ screen is perfect for video calls, keeping friends and families connected even from afar.

Fans can purchase all discounted phones to love, trust and keep at all Nokia mobile physical stores and kiosks nationwide and online at Shopee, Lazada, Zalora and all authorised resellers until stocks last.