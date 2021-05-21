Ivana Alawi Cools Down With the Tanduay Mango Rhum

Long before she became the 2021 Tanduay Calendar Girl, Ivana Alawi has been enjoying different cocktail mixes using the Tanduay Rhum. Among her favorites is the Mango Rhum, which she said reminds her a lot of summer.

“I love preparing this cocktail because it’s so easy. But more than that, it tastes really great. You can have it any time of the day to give you a taste of summer,” shared the actress and social media star, who represents the modern Calendar Girl — strong, hardworking, has a heart for helping others, and knows when to relax and have a good time.

Ivana revealed that she has always been fond of Philippine mangoes, which are con-sidered the best in the world.

“You can really taste the difference when you try out varieties from other countries. There’s something distinctly Filipino to it like the Tanduay Rhum,” she said.

With mangoes cut in cubes, 30 ml of Tanduay Rhum, lime juice, sugar, salt, seltzer, and ice cubes — you can recreate Ivana’s favorite Mango Rhum.

All you need to do is blend the mangoes, lime juice, sugar, and salt in a blender. Once it has been properly blended, put the mixture in a glass. Add the Tanduay Rhum and stir. In another glass, put the cubes of ice then pour the mixture in. Add the seltzer, stir, and enjoy your very own Mango Rhum!

Ivana said that this cocktail mix is the perfect summer drink to have while you relax dur-ing the weekends or your virtual gatherings via Zoom with friends and colleagues.

“During these times when there’s a lot going on in the world, it’s important to be kind to others and to ourselves. Find time to chill and relax, whether by yourself or with your loved ones,” Ivana said.