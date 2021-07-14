iWantTFC Guide: Here’s What’s New And Free On The Streaming Platform

Itching to watch the next episode of your favorite Kapamilya teleserye? Or have you been searching high and low for the next movie or series to binge-watch? Don’t fret because iWantTFC has you covered, and the good news is it’s all for FREE!

iWantTFC, the home of Filipino stories, has given free access to 10,000 hours’ worth of all its local and international titles and original movies and series for users in the Philippines. By downloading the app or visiting iwanttfc.com, users can enjoy iWantTFC’s growing library of new and well-loved programs and films.

Here are the new and exciting offerings that users can access for free:

Advanced episodes of currently airing shows

Be the first to witness the plot twists and confrontations in currently airing ABS-CBN shows two days before their TV broadcast.

Follow Cardo’s (Coco Martin) action-packed adventures in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and get inspiration from Mira and Joy (Andrea Brillantes and Francine Diaz) as they fulfill Bro’s mission in “Huwag Kang Mangamba.” Viewers can also watch the steamy scenes involving the complicated love triangle of Peterson, Rita, and Tupe (JM De Guzman, Yam Concepcion, and Gerald Anderson) in “Init Sa Magdamag” and Erich Gonzales as she exacts revenge on her enemies in the newest ABS-CBN teleserye “La Vida Lena.”

DonBelle fans can also continue to tune in to the weekly episodes of the hit teen romance “He’s Into Her,” starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano until July.

iWantTFC originals

Looking for new movies and series to watch? Choose from iWantTFC’s collection of original titles with an exciting lineup of shows coming this 2021 such as “My Sunset Girl,” where Charlie Dizon falls in love with Jameson Blake after they meet online, while the mother-daughter tandem of Sylvia Sanchez and Ria Atayde carries over in “Mrs. Piggy,” which explores the story of a rich self-made woman and her family.

Love is in the air in other upcoming originals like “Love Beneath The Stars,” which is the sequel to Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson’s hit MMFF film “The Boy Foretold By The Stars.” Actress Ritz Azul is also set to stir things up in the feel-good second season of “Hoy, Love You,” starring Joross Gamboa, Roxanne Guinoo-Yap, Aljon Mendoza, and Karina Bautista.

Learn about love and important family lessons in existing iWantTFC originals “Unloving U,” starring Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte, Kim Chiu’s “Bawal Lumabas,” where she tries to mend her relationship with her siblings, and in Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin’s endearing rich girl-poor boy team-up in “Wild Little Love.” Viewers can also choose from iWantTFC’s long list of hit original movies and series like “Glorious,” “Mga Batang Poz,” “MOMOL Nights,” “Call Me Tita,” “My Single Lady,” “Past, Present, Perfect,” “I Am U,” and “Oh Mando.”

Over 1,000 movies

Plan your movie marathons with iWantTFC, which offers more than a thousand films to choose from. Joining this year’s lineup is Zaijian Jaranilla’s “Boyette: Not A Girl Yet,” the Pinoy boys’ love (BL) film of Jameson Blake and Joao Constancia “My Lockdown Romance,” and “Tripol Trobol,” a two-part director’s cut of the action-comedy “3pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon!” starring Ai-Ai delas Alas, Jennylyn Mercado, and Coco Martin.

More Star Cinema films are also available to binge-watch whether you’re in the mood for some laughter or heartfelt plots in hit movies like “The Mall the Merrier,” “Unbreakable,” “Fantastica,” “Three Words to Forever,” and “James & Pat & Dave.”

Classic and fresh Asianovelas

Can’t get enough of the ‘kilig’ and cute encounters in BL shows? Be prepared to experience more of that in the upcoming offerings from Thai producer GMMTV in “Baker Boys,” “Bad Buddy,” “Enchante,” and “Not Me.”

Viewers can also relive the romance from their favorite BL pairs in BrightWin’s “2gether” and “Still 2gether,” OffGun’s “Theory of Love,” TayNew’s “Dark Blue Kiss,” and in “A Tale of Thousand Stars,” “The Shipper,” “Come To Me,” and “I’m Tee, Me Too.”

Well-loved Asianovelas are also available on the platform such as the Taiwanese version of “Meteor Garden,” Jerry Yan’s “Count Your Lucky Stars,” romcoms “Two Cops” and “Gangnam Beauty,” and the South Korean legal drama “Suits.”

New Pinoy shows

Aside from ABS-CBN teleseryes and shows, there are also Pinoy originals from Brightlight Productions, such as Korina Sanchez’s news magazine and lifestyle show “Rated Korina,” Ian Veneracion, Sue Ramirez, and Dimples Romana’s sitcom “Oh My Dad,” and the comedy-variety show “Sunday Kada.” In the drama series “I Got You,” Beauty Gonzalez, RK Bagatsing, and Jane Oineza get caught in an unexpected love triangle.

Avid gamers and streamers, meanwhile, will put their skills to the test as they compete against other content creators in Tier One Entertainment’s upcoming reality game show “The Gaming House.”

Favorite Kapamilya teleseryes

Some of the most loved and iconic teleseryes of ABS-CBN can also be found on the streaming platform. From romance, revenge, to inspirational stories, users can stream shows such as JaDine’s “On The Wings of Love,” LizQuen’s “Dolce Amore,” Jericho Rosales, Maja Salvador, and Paulo Avelino’s “Bridges of Love,” as well as “A Love To Last,” “Magpahanggang Wakas,” “The Legal Wife,” “The Blood Sisters,” “Magkaribal,” “Ina, Kapatid, Anak,” and “May Bukas Pa.”

Live and on-demand entertainment programs

Missed out on your favorite show? Don’t worry because you can still catch up and replay it as many times as you want! Get your daily dose of fun and good vibes by keeping up with the momshies of “Magandang Buhay” and experience non-stop laughter while watching “It’s Showtime.” Be treated to world-class entertainment every Sunday on “ASAP Natin ‘To” and sing your heart out with Vice Ganda in “Everybody, Sing!,” an original Pinoy game show where 25 contestants work together for a chance to win the P500,000 jackpot prize.

Live channels

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and important events whether you’re at home or on the go via iWantTFC’s live channels and news programs such as “TV Patrol,” “ANC”, and “TeleRadyo.” If you’re into exciting discussions, relationship and showbiz talks, and original Pilipino music, MOR Entertainment is the one for you.

Kids can also continue to learn while staying at home by streaming Knowledge Channel.

Users in the Philippines can enjoy iWantTFC’s collection of titles all for free by downloading the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) or by visiting iwanttfc.com. Those who would like to binge-watch them without ads can get a premium subscription worth P119 monthly.

Viewers can also enjoy watching iWantTFC on a bigger screen through select devices on VEWD, ROKU streaming devices, Android TV, select Samsung Smart TV models, Telstra TV for global users, and VIDAA for select countries. iWantTFC is also available via Chromecast and Airplay. For the complete list of compatible devices, sign in instructions, and account activation, visit https://iwanttfc.com/help#tfc-on-smart-tv.