J&T Express to honor riders as modern heroes

This July, new heroes will be in town.

E-commerce delivery giant J&T Express Philippines will be holding J&T Heroes: Bayani sa Makabagong Panahon to recognize the contributions of its delivery riders, on July 2, 2021 via livestream on their official Facebook page.

Vice President of J&T Express Philippines Zoe Chi said the campaign exemplifies the company’s bayanihan spirt by “honoring our own frontliners who continuously support the company and Filipino community through these challenging times. Through this, we hope that everyone will recognize their dedication and personal sacrifices to provide us with safe, fast, and reliable delivery services so that we can continue on with our lives despite the pandemic.”

Out of hundreds of entries nationwide, only one will be named Hero Rider of the Year and will receive a new motorcycle as the grand prize. Criteria for J&T Heroes include exemplary performance with a 95-100% high success delivery rate; company loyalty with tenure since February 2020; a high degree of professionalism; and service satisfaction backed by testimonials from regular customers.

The virtual event will be livestreamed at 5:00 PM at www.facebook.com/jntexpressphilippines and will be hosted by one of the famoust actors in the industry Mr. Xian Lim, supported with a performance by singer and former Tawag ng Tanghalan contestant Gigi de Lana. The event is supported by J&T’s brand partners HINO, FOTON, Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Realme, Prestone, Clorox, Gcash, and Shopee. Secondary local business sponsors include BELO Intelligent Skincare, Gfoxx International, ELITE Sales, American Authentic Apparel, Tink Custom Print, Seek Shine, Organic Skin, K-Cool, Leupp Watches, Jane Secret, Pocari Sweat and KUMU.

J&T Express strives to empower and prioritize both its customers and employees. Last month, the company released a second tranche of employee “ayuda” in the form of groceries and essentials to augment the daily needs of team members who have been affected by the lockdown. J&T has also extended help through various logistics services for COVID response and immediate disaster relief. The company is also dedicated to helping local online businesses grow by providing quality delivery services.

J&T Express Philippines currently has 600 branches caters to almost every province in the country 365 days a year even on holidays. Customers can easily track their packages real-time via J&T’s service platforms: mobile application, website, hotline, and social media. To know more about the company’s services, visit https://www.jtexpress.ph/.