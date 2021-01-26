J&T Express’ UnliSaya Promo EXTENDED!

Following the overwhelming response to its UnliSaya promo, J&T Express Philippines has announced the extension of the promo till February 28!

That means, more online sellers and web-based merchants will be able to enjoy unlimited weight pouches with a starting base rate of 60php with J&T’s UnliSaya promo.

J&T Express Philippines also reminds its customers to ensure that they abide with the set guidelines in order to avail of the promo: The parcel, upon closing, is undamaged, can be properly sealed, and compliant with the rules on what can and cannot be shipped as indicated in-store and online on all J&T platforms and locations. J&T Express also provides its customers a guide on their pouch sizes found on the website: https://www.jtexpress.ph/

