Jamie Rivera’s “Awit Ng Misyon” Drops This Friday

Jamie Rivera brings another meaningful rendition to the praise song “We Give Our Yes” as she releases its Filipino version, “Awit ng Misyon,” this Friday (September 3).

The Inspirational Diva and Catholic Mass Media Awards Hall of Famer, who also sang the ‘500 Years of Christianity in the Philippines’ mission song “We Give Our Yes,” believes that the new version will inspire millions of Filipinos and give a ray of hope in these crucial times.

She said, “Hope can come in many forms, a smile, your pets, your plants, your family, beautiful sunrise, amazing sceneries, and your faith. When times get rough, hope is essential to keep our heads up and battle out life’s challenges.”

“Awit ng Misyon” was also written by “We Give Our Yes” composer Fr. Carlo Magno Marcelo together with Quiapo Church Rector Msgr. Hernando Coronel and produced by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo. It will be released under Star Music in partnership with the Archdiocese of Manila.

The song “We Give Our Yes” was previously commissioned by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) for the commemoration of the 500 years of Christianity’s arrival in the country. The song looks back with gratitude to the overflowing grace that showered the country and at the same time looks forward to the mission ahead.

Be inspired to continue God's mission with "Awit ng Misyon," available on digital music streaming platforms beginning Friday (September 3).