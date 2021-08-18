Janine Embrace Being “The Side Character” In New Single

“Tawag ng Tanghalan” season 2 grand champion Janine Berdin narrates the story of a wallflower who acknowledges her self-professed mediocrity in “The Side Character,” her new single released under Star Music.

“It’s a song for all the people who feel like side characters,” Janine shared. “I chose to tell that story to cope with the pain, and I truly am sorry if you can relate.”

The brutally honest track was written and composed by Janine with Dominic Guyot, and underscores topics such as insecurity, self-doubt, and feeling unworthy. But the lasting message that Janine aims to propagate through the song is the eventual acceptance of one’s own flaws.

“Even though you feel like you’ve only been living on the sidelines your entire life, you matter. Your role is important. The story wouldn’t be complete without you,” she reminded listeners.

Meanwhile, netizens on YouTube found the song to be highly relatable, praising Janine for crafting a song with relevant themes that’s easy to listen to.

“It’s really hard to be just a side character in your own story but yeah, at the end of the day you should love yourself for who you are. Thank you Janine for your music,” Joanluz Alvarez commented.

“Kudos to Janine! Been listening to this a thousand times already. I love the song and I can literally relate hahaha. Continue making songs, you’re a great singer and songwriter,” Alicia Margaret Estella said.

In 2020, Janine released another self-penned song “Wala Ako N’yan.” Recently, she officially became a Star Magic artist after inking a contract with the talent management arm of ABS-CBN during “Black Pen Day.” She regularly appears in “ASAP Natin ‘To” alongside other New Gen Divas Elha Nympha, Sheena Belarmino, and Zephanie.

Find no fault in being “The Side Character” and stream Janine’s new single on Star Music’s YouTube channel and on various digital music services. For more details, like Star Music on Facebook (www.facebook.com/starmusicph) and follow it on Twitter and Instagram (@StarMusicPH).