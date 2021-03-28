Japanese scientists discover fabric spray kills 99.9% of COVID-19 virus

Leading Japanese household company Earth Corporation has announced breakthrough clinical studies confirming that Natucair, its brand of fabric and linen spray, kills >99.9% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Shintaro Noda, in charge of Regional Marketing of Earth Corporation disclosed that based on clinical studies made by the Japan Textile Products Quality and Technology Center in Kobe, Natucair was effective in killing >99.9% SARS-CoV-2 in suspension.

With 17 testing centers in Japan and around the world, the Japan Textile Products Quality and Technology Center is one of the most credible and trusted institutions when it comes to evaluating the efficacy of products to be used internationally.

The testing involved mixing nine parts of Natucair with one part sample of the SARS-CoV-2 using plaque assay protocol. After five minutes of contact, the samples were re-examined to see the effect on the SARS-CoV-2 particles.

“We are extremely proud of our team of scientists and researchers who have made this groundbreaking confirmation,” says Yuya Suzuki of Research and Development. “Everyday, Filipinos should be able to have options and products that can help them stay safe from the dangers of COVID-19 and were happy to add Natucair to that list.”

This scientific breakthrough comes at a timely moment as COVID-19 cases reported the highest surge in the Philippines since the third quarter of 2020. Since early March, the Department of Health (DOH) reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases daily, peaking recently with over 8,000 cases reported in a single day. As the numbers continue to rise, scientists and researchers continuously search to identify key risks of transmission that help the virus spread and how to potentially counteract these risks.

One potential point of transmission that should not be taken for granted is fabrics. Recently, the BBC reported a study led by microbiologist Dr. Katie Laird that looked into the survival rate of COVID-19 on commonly worn fabrics.

According to Dr. Laird, these fabrics pose a risk for transmission of the virus.

Laird’s study showed droplets of the coronavirus added to three commonly used fabrics: polyester, polycotton and 100% cotton. Scientists then monitored the stability of the virus on each fabric for 72 hours. It was found that of the three fabrics, polyester posed the greatest risk as the virus survived for the full 3-day test period. Serious risks were also discovered on the other two fabrics. The virus lasted for a full 24 hours on 100% cotton and six hours on polycotton.

Laird pointed out that these fabricscommonly used in the uniforms of healthcare professionals that regularly come into contact with COVID-19 patientspose a great threat. If nurses and healthcare workers take their uniforms home, said Laird, they could be leaving traces of the virus on other surfaces.

Shintaro explains that Natucair can become a handy part of every Filipinos day. As we all continue to remain vigilant and cautious in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is encouraging to find that Natucair effectively kills SARS-CoV-2. As Natucair is designed to be used on fabrics, we recommend that all Filipinos should make it a daily routine to spray down their shirts, pants, and other fabrics in their outfits including the inner cloth linings of shoes with Natucair.

Shintaro remains optimistic that Natucair will have a positive effect in helping Filipinos live their everyday lives in safety and comfort.

“We believe that every home can benefit from having Natucair,” says Shintaro. “Natucair eliminates odors from fabrics while also killing bacteria, germs and viruses. Natucair does this with ease, convenience and practicality.”