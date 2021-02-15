Jasmine Curtis-Smith: Treat yourself like a queen with Jeunesse Anion

In today’s society, queendom is no longer limited to royalty. What it means to be a queen has been redefined by assigning queenly qualities to todays modern women. One such attribute is the ability to juggle so many tasks with royal grace and composure. That is why it was so easy for Wellgold International, Inc. to choose its newest Jeunesse Anion queen when it came time to find the latest and most fitting endorser.

Jasmine Curtis-Smith embodies Jeunesse Anion Sanitary Pads a brand of napkins designed specifically for modern day Filipinas as it is the first sanitary pad in the Philippine retail market to contain Anion or negative ions. Jeunesse Anion pads are ultra-thin yet super absorbent, with seven layers of protection, and is made of high-quality materials for comfortable and worry-free red days.

Also, it comes in a resealable packaging to keep moisture and bacteria away. And because Jeunesse Anion was designed for chic, energetic, relaxed and confident Filipinas, Jasmine emerged as the perfect choice to represent the brands personality. Her accomplishments only shine a brighter light to her undeniable beauty. But more importantly, she is every bit a queen in her own way.

With a consistent string of critically-acclaimed films to her credit, Jasmine is able to position herself as one of the industry’ss most talented and respected young actresses with such movies as Baka Bukas and Siargao in her impressive filmography. On primetime television, she recently concluded her top-rating primetime drama series Descendants Of The Sun on GMA-7 while conquering digital platforms with two of her films, Midnight On A Perfect World streaming on Upstream.ph and Alter Me streaming on Netflix.

In between television and movie shoots, yoga, and circuit training, Jasmine also indulges in self-care rituals that enrich her personal life. She meditates and enjoys all cravings in moderation, because she believes in the importance of finding the right balance, whether in her career or in her personal life. For her, this is how she treats herself like a queen: ensuring that every aspect of her very busy life is cared for and nurtured. For Jasmine, Jeunesse Anion reflects her own values: innovative, comfortable, and edgy.

“Jasmine Curtis-Smith was the first name that came to our mind when we thought about the qualities that would best represent our brand. She is young, beautiful, has an active lifestyle, accomplished, and confident with who she is. We know she could relate well to the ladies whom we all consider as queens in their own right and their own way,” says Jeunesse Anion assistant brand manager Elaine Duque. “We are very happy and pleased to present Ms. Jasmine Curtis-Smith as the latest member of the Jeunesse Anion Sanitary Napkins family!”

Jasmine on the other hand is equally elated, “I am so grateful, and honored to be a part of the Jeunesse Anion family. I recommend this amazing product to every woman for that added boost of confidence while maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle. Every woman can treat herself like a queen with Jeunesse Anion.”

Jeunesse Anion is distributed in the Philippines by Wellgold International, Inc. Their mission is to improve the lives of their customers with products that provide great experience and best value at a competitive price. The brand was launched in 2012 to bring life-changing benefits for every woman’s reproductive health as Anion kills 99.9% of bacteria and prevents excessive bacterial growth, which may cause infections and pain. Jeunesse Anion is just one of the many personal care products being distributed by Wellgold to supermarkets, groceries, and pharmacies nationwide.

Treat yourself like a queen and #MakeTheSwitch to Jeunesse Anion today, for better and more comfortable red days!

