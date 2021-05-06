Jasmine at New World Makati Hotel reopens for dine-in starting Mother’s Day weekend

Following the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) and subsequent Modified ECQ this year which led to the closing of dine-in services for all restaurants in NCR plus, New World Makati Hotel reopens Jasmine restaurant for all-you-can-eat signature dim sum, barbecued dishes, desserts and more during Mother’s Day weekend, 08 to 09 May. The venue will be accepting guests for lunch and dinner on 08 May and lunch on 09 May. Takeout, pick-up and delivery services continue to be available daily for those who prefer to dine at home.

Guests can try new additions such as Minced chicken and truffle mushroom dumpling and Pork bean curd with red berry along with favorites such as barbecued Honey roasted pork, steamed “Har gao” shrimp dumplings, “Xiao long bao” Shanghainese pork dumplings, “Shao mai” pork and crab meat dumplings, and Barbecued pork buns, as well as Seafood taro puffs, Barbecued pork puffs, and much more.

Some of the restaurant’s best-selling main courses are also included in the offer,

such as the Deep-fried sole fillet with salted egg, Wok-fried “Kong Pao” chicken and cashew nuts, Sweet and sour pork, and Braised bean curd with black mushrooms.

A selection of rice, noodle, and congee dishes are likewise available such as Fried rice “Yeung chow” style, Pork and century egg congee, and Braised e-fu noodles with vegetables.

For dessert, there’s Mango cream sago as well as Strawberry shortcake.

Guests can opt to add more of Jasmine’s signature dishes to complete the bountiful meal. Dishes such as the famous Crispy pork belly (PHP240), Soy chicken (PHP240) and Pan-fried beef tenderloin (PHP280) are offered at an add-on price.

As an added treat, all moms who dine on 09 May get a complimentary bath set gift. Jasmine’s Yum Cha is priced at PHP1,288 for Mother’s Day on Sunday. On 08 May and the succeeding weekends (except holidays), the rate is PHP1,088. All prices are nett.

Mother’s Day with Jasmine at Home

Jasmine’s premium dim sum may likewise be enjoyed in the comfort of home via takeout, pick up, or third-party delivery service. Two special Mother’s Day set menus are ideal for groups of four. Set Menu 1 starts off with a combination platter of Honey-barbecued pork, soy chicken and jelly fish followed by Hot and sour soup shredded chicken, Wok-fried beef tenderloin in XO sauce, Steamed garoupa fillet, bean curd, garlic, Braised assorted mushrooms with fungus and bamboo pith, Seafood fried rice with salted fish, Glutinous rice dumpling with milk chocolate, and Mango cream sago.

Set Menu 2 includes Suckling pig and barbecued combination, Assorted seafood and wintermelon conpoy soup, U.S beef ribs with black pepper sauce, Steamed prawn vermicelli with garlic, Braised abalone mushroom with shitake and premium oyster sauce, ‘Fujian’ style fried rice, Chilled almond bean curd with lychee, and Steamed piggy bun with milky egg cream.

Set menus 1 and 2 are priced at PHP6,988 and PHP7,988, respectively.

An a la carte selection of their dim sum, soup, barbecued items, dessert, and more are available to order daily for lunch or dinner.

Dim sum such as Barbecued pork buns (3 pieces), “Shao mai”, pork, crab roe dumplings (4 pieces), Mixed mushroom dumplings (4 pieces), Barbecued pork puff pastry (3 pieces), “Har gao”, shrimp dumplings (4 pieces), Chicken feet, tausi (4 pieces). Pan fried radish cake (3 pieces) are priced at PHP280 per order.

Barbecued favorites Crispy pork belly and Honey roasted pork are at PHP280 and PHP550, respectively. Other mains include Sautéed assorted mushrooms, barbecue sauce (PHP380), Sautéed mixed vegetables (PHP380), Wok fried “Kong pao” chicken, cashew nuts (PHP480), Prawns, wok fried mango salad (PHP980), Sweet and sour pork (PHP480), Wok fried rice noodles beef, dark soy sauce (PHP380), Stewed e-fu noodles, fresh prawn, cheese sauce (PHP820), Fried rice “Fujian” style (PHP580), Fried rice “Yeung Chow” style (PHP390), Pan fried beef tenderloin, Chinese style (PHP580).

For soup selections, the Sweet corn, chicken and Shrimp dumpling soup go for PHP320 each. For dessert options, Chocolate, glutinous rice dumplings or “Buchi”, deep-fried sesame balls are PHP228 per order. Prices indicated for takeout/delivery items exclude a 10% service charge.

A minimum spend of PHP5,000 or more for takeout, pick-up and delivery also get a free bath set gift.

For table reservations or orders, guests can call +632 8811 6888, send a message on Viber at +63 917 888 4194 or e-mail fbreservations.manila@newworldhotels.com.