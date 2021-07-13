Jayda lets her heart shine through in debut album “Bahagi”

Jayda opens up her heart and shows her range as a singer-songwriter in her new album, “Bahagi,” comprising of eight all-Filipino tracks which come together to make up the young artist’s journey in life and love.

“This is a very special album for me and it’s a milestone for myself as a songwriter, since besides it being my debut album, it’s also written all in Tagalog. English is my first language and lumaki rin ako sa Amerika,kaya malaking bagay ang mga kanta na ‘to ay naisulat sa sarili nating wika,” Jayda said during her first-ever major concert held last June 26.

The Star Magic artist’s passion and talent shines throughout the album, as each track reflects a part of Jayda that she hopes her listeners relate to, hence the album’s title. Every song holds its own meaning, all stemming from her own personal experiences, with each part of her life, in turn, being imparted to her audience.

She said, “The songs that make up this record are all a part of me, just as much as I want them to be a part of my listeners’ lives and their experiences in life.”

“Tunay” is the key track of the album, a heartfelt ballad about a meaningful relationship and the importance of promises in the pursuit of love. The song was composed by Jayda along with her dad Dingdong Avanzado, with additional lyrics by Kyle Echarri, and produced by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo.

“In the age of social media where everything is ideal, this is a song about the kind of love that I promise to give—the real kind of love,” the Kapamilya talent shared before she performed the song in “Jayda In Concert.”

Other tracks include “TOXIC,” “Meron Na Pala,” “Sana Tayo Na,” “Paano Kung Naging Tayo?,” “M.U. (Malabong Usapan),” “Buksan,” and the album’s title track, “Bahagi,” most of which were composed and produced by Jayda herself.

Be a part of Jayda’s journey and check out her debut album “Bahagi,” now available on all major streaming platforms.