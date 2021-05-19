Jayda releases new single “M.U.”

Jayda Avanzado makes a bold statement against lack of label in relationships in her latest single “M.U.,” released under Star Music.

“M.U.” is a colloquial acronym that stands for ‘Malabong Usapan,’ and is the focal point of the song which addresses the importance of asserting security in a romantic relationship. “’M.U.’ is about knowing what you want, what you deserve, knowing your worth and what you DON’T want in a relationship. It’s all about wanting clarity,” Jayda stressed.

The pop-infused track is a new writing collaboration between the Kapamilya singer-songwriter and her father Dingdong Avanzado, whom she also worked with for her “Paano Kung Naging Tayo?” single released last February. She also co-produced “M.U.” with ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo.

Meanwhile, the music video for the self-empowering track featuring Francine Diaz was released last May 17, which Jayda co-directed with Edrex Clyde Sanchez. The multifaceted artist previously made her directorial debut for the music video of “Paano Kung Naging Tayo?” which featured former “Pinoy Big Brother: Otso” housemate Rhys Miguel.

As one of the country’s new breed of OPM singer-songwriters, Jayda is set to stage her first-ever major concert on June 26 (Saturday) with a re-run on June 27 (Sunday) via KTX.ph, iWanTTFC, and TFC IPTV. Tickets are still available on the aforementioned platforms for only P499.

Know your worth and stream Jayda’s new song “M.U.,” out now on various digital music platforms.