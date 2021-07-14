JC Alcantara Drops Debut Solo Single “Please Na Miss Kita”

Breakout actor JC Alcantara has also taken the plunge into recording with his debut solo single “Please Na Miss Kita,” released under ABS-CBN’s Star Pop label.

A song inducing warmness through its acoustic pop sound and JC’s soft vocals, “Please Na Miss Kita” talks about one’s strong desire to reunite with a loved one after a long time of being separated.

Fellow Star Pop artist and former “PBB Otso” housemate Jem Macatuno wrote and composed the song, with arrangement by Tommy Katigbak, and production by Star Pop label head Rox Santos.

A RISE artist, JC also recently inked a contract as a Star Magic talent. In May, he showed off his acting chops with his portrayal of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” season 4 champion JM Yosures in “MMK.”

Before he rose to fame as “Hello Stranger’s” Mico, JC starred in a fast food chain commercial in 2016, which led to more acting opportunities for him including his role as Bogs in ABS-CBN teleserye “Halik” in 2018.

Quench your longing for someone by listening to JC’s “Please Na Miss Kita,” out now on various digital music streaming platforms.