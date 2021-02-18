Jerry Yan and Shen Yue’s tagalized “Count Your Lucky Stars” streams for free on iWantTFC this February

The original Dao Ming Si and the new generation Shan Chai will make hearts flutter as ABS-CBN brings Jerry Yan and Shen Yue’s 2020 romcom fantasy drama series “Count Your Lucky Stars” to Filipinos on iWantTFC this February, and soon on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and Kapamilya Online Live.

The series’ Tagalized episodes will be first seen by viewers in the Philippines for free on iWantTFC starting Monday (February 22), and will soon be available on a later date on Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV, on A2Z on free TV and digital TV boxes, and Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube.

In the series, Jerry plays the role of Calvin Lu, a popular fashion designer who seems to have his life all figured out – he has good looks, an exquisite eye for fashion, and incredible luck. Andi Tong (Shen), on the other hand, is the complete opposite as she is an unknown and struggling fashion designer who endlessly experiences bad luck.

However, their lives will turn upside down when an unusual and unexpected incident momentously brings them together. This time, their fates are reversed as Calvin struggles to rid himself of misfortune while Andi basks in good luck and suddenly becomes successful.

As their lives become intertwined, will destiny also lead them to fall in love with each other?

“Count Your Lucky Stars” will be available to users in the Philippines for free on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) or on iwanttfc.com starting Monday (February 22), with two episodes dropping daily at 8 PM until March 10. iWantTFC viewers can also enjoy watching on a bigger screen through select smart TV brands, ROKU streaming devices, and Telstra TV for global users. For the complete list of compatible devices, sign in instructions, and account activation, visit https://iwanttfc.com/help#tfc-on-smart-tv.