JobStreet launches 100,000 free online courses in partnership with FutureLearn

In an effort to empower Filipino candidates during these uncertain times, leading online job portal JobStreet launches 100,000 free online courses in partnership with FutureLearn, a British digital education platform.

JobStreet continues its commitment to extend valuable support among job seekers amid the pandemic by not only providing jobs that matter but also giving learning and upskilling opportunities to every Filipino.

With this partnership between JobStreet and FutureLearn, Filipinos can now learn 100% online with world-class universities and industry experts with a diverse selection of courses. The levels per course are delivered one step at a time as one progresses in learning. Courses are accessible on mobile, tablet, or desktop.

The partnership offers over 80 courses focusing on emerging and transferable soft skills given by global universities. Job seekers will also have the opportunity to unlock access to any game-changing courses comprising emerging technologies such as data science, digital marketing, and cryptocurrency, subject to one course per individual.

The online courses are open to all new and existing JobStreet users until May 31, 2021 or when the 100,000-course vouchers are fully redeemed across all six participating countries – Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

All they need to do is sign up through the microsite http://bit.ly/JobStreetFutureLearn, receive the voucher via email, select free FutureLearn courses, and get certificates which they could then attach to their applications.

JobStreet Philippines Country Manager Philip Gioca encouraged the local workforce to keep growing skills and experience while seeking for ‘jobs that truly matter’.

The competition in landing a job at this time is tougher than it was, and everyone is against other job seekers who are as experienced as they are. We encourage candidates, fresh graduates, and even experienced professionals, to continue striving for learning new knowledge and skills which can help eventually grow their career,” he added.

FutureLearn, founded in December 2012, is jointly owned by The Open University, a public research university and the largest university in the UK for undergraduate education, and SEEK Ltd, JobStreet’s parent company. It is one of the world’s most reputable open online course learning platforms, and as of June 2020, including 175 UK and international partners and non-university partners.

