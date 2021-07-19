JobStreet reveals workforce’s view on upskilling, launches “Job To Cart” event for easier job seeking amidst recovery

With the growing demand for new and relevant skills, leading online job portal JobStreet reveals key findings on the Filipino workforce’s view on reskilling, upskilling, and digital learning from their recent Decoding Global Talent Survey.

When it comes to upskilling, 77% of Filipino employees are willing to be retrained for a different job as needed, according to JobStreet’s Decoding Global Talent Survey released last May. This is even higher among blue collar workers at 82%.

The growing number of workers who value upskilling or retraining and acquiring multiple skills can be attributed to the need for job security. As the pandemic has changed the work landscape, candidates are more willing to learn additional or new skills to be able to remain efficient in their jobs during the quarantine economy.

“Job roles are transforming faster than ever and both hirers and candidates must understand the need for upskilling for them to be more competitive and employable, respectively. Besides, it sustains a culture of learning in the workplace, hence improving overall productivity and resiliency at the time of crisis,” shared JobStreet Philippines Country Manager Philip Gioca.

The same survey reveals that Filipino workers’ learning preferences are still traditional with On-the-Job Training at 70% shown as the most preferred way of upskilling, followed by Self-study at 63%, and Conferences and Seminars at 56%.

Job resiliency

Aside from the number of employees who are willing to learn additional skills, the report also features higher-risk and lower-risk jobs in terms of resiliency due to automation.

JobStreet recommends for companies to build plans to expand the skills of their workers especially those in Customer Service, Service Sector, Administration and Secretariat, and Arts and Creative Work, which are at higher risk.

Meanwhile, employees in lower-risk jobs such as Management, Engineering and Technical, Science and Research, Law, Health and Medicine, Social Care, IT and Technology, and Digitalization and Automation are also recommended to upskill or be trained to stay relevant.

“We can see that automation has become a key factor in the workplace, so it is an advantage to learn digital skills regardless of your job role,” Gioca added.

Making job seeking easier amidst recovery

While economic recovery is on the horizon, JobStreet understands that applying for jobs remains a challenge among Filipino candidates. To help jobseekers, JobStreet’s “Job To Cart” online event is providing applicants with thousands of career opportunities nationwide.

Happening from July 26 to 30, “Job To Cart” gives participants a variety of career choices over its five day run, with applications done through easy-to-use chatbots and live chat features with participating employers.

Day 1 will be dedicated to Luzon-based jobs, then on Day 2, available positions from Visayas-Mindanao jobs will be added. Day 3 is launching entry-level jobs, while Day 4 introduces overseas opportunities, and Day 5 opens government support and services.

Candidates can also catch JobStreet’s Facebook Live Shows, featuring special musical guests Fighting Monday, Reese Lansangan, and The Juans. Guests will also talk about their experiences in job searching and working in an office. With the help of hosts Show Suzuki and Bea Constantino, JobStreet will also present job vacancies that are up for grabs through “Job To Cart” during the livestream.

“Job To Cart is an effort that aims to make applying for jobs a more entertaining activity just as how much we Filipinos enjoy online shopping. Hopefully, through this online event, we are able to help more candidates rebuild their careers and find a job that matters to them,” said Gioca.

Job seekers can pre-register now through http://jobstreet.com.ph/vcf-21.