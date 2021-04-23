JobStreet goes hyperlocal, launches microsites and virtual career fairs in several regions

Living up to its commitment to provide jobs that matter across the country, leading online job portal JobStreet is going hyperlocal as it launches its dedicated microsite for Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao as well as its upcoming virtual career fair with the selected Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Regional Offices in time for the upcoming Labor Day.

The initiatives also help boost the job market in provinces as the public is encouraged to decongest Metro Manila following the on-going pandemic.

Jobseekers from Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao can now browse thousands of jobs available in their locality through the respective microsites. Candidates can also learn from work-life guides and advice from JobStreet’s career hub which will be written in their local dialect.

“Many Filipinos recently returned to their provinces because of layoffs or the new work from home arrangements and this caused a shift in the labor market. We’ve also observed that candidates from major provinces have increased their activities in terms of platform website visits, which is why we really targeted to promote local employment and provide them valuable support in their career through their own dialect,” said JobStreet Philippines Country Manager Philip Gioca.

Hyperlocal microsites

The microsite for Cebu offers opportunities from the top industries namely Call Center/IT-Enabled Services/BPO (12.5%), Manufacturing/Production (7.6%), Healthcare/ Medical (6.5%), Education (5.5%), and Construction/Building/Engineering (5.2%). The average salary reported in Cebu is Php 31,487.

Candidates from Davao can apply for jobs with an average salary of Php 28,500 as top industries continue hiring such as Call Center/IT-Enabled Services/BPO (8.7%), Healthcare/Medical (7.8%), Education (7.2%), Food & Beverage/Catering/Restaurant (5.6%), and Retail/Merchandise (5.3%).

Meanwhile, thousands of jobs are also found in Iloilo microsite with an average salary of Php 27,370. Top industries include Healthcare/Medical (13.6%), Call Center/IT-Enabled Services/BPO (9.2%), Education (8.3%), Construction/Building/Engineering (5.6%), and Food & Beverage/Catering/Restaurant (5.3%).

As of 2021, JobStreet earned a 13% growth in average platform visits from Cebu, 56% from Davao, and 44% in Iloilo. Moreover, hirers from the said provinces are gradually picking up. Based on JobStreet Database as of March 2021, job offerings based in Central Visayas grew by 9% from a sharp decline in 2020. Western Visayas recently jumped to 44% increase in job openings, while Davao Region is also recovering with 26% job postings this year.

Ensuring that the initiative will be advantageous for both local hirers and candidates, JobStreet is also establishing a local team in each province to accommodate queries.

Labor Day Virtual Career Fair

JobStreet continues to support the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in providing livelihood among Filipinos during this period. Following the success of the recent Virtual Career Fair, JobStreet partners with selected DOLE regions to launch another Virtual Career Fair on May 1 to 3.

Over 100 companies from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao have participated in the upcoming Virtual Career Fair, offering thousands of jobs nationwide. Candidates from different regions will also have a chance to experience engaging features such as live chats, on-the-spot interviews with HR representatives, and companies’ virtual booths. In addition, DOLE Regional Offices will accommodate concerns and questions from candidates via chat in the platform.

Jobseekers can join the online raffle as JobStreet goes live on its official Facebook Page on the first day of the Virtual Career Fair on May 1 at 5:00PM.

“We appreciate DOLE and the participating regions for trusting to partner with JobStreet in this initiative. We’re hoping that the Virtual Career Fair would be able to reach out to more jobseekers across the country who are looking for opportunities at this time,” shared Gioca.