Joey Marquez steps into role of Chief Operating Officer of Teleperformance Philippines

Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, recently announced the appointment of Jose Luis “Joey” Marquez as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Teleperformance Philippines. Meanwhile, former COO Mike Lytle has now been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance USA, Canada and Philippines.

Joey is an innovative and inspiring leader whose over three decades of professional experience gives him well-rounded expertise in both people and processes. Prior to joining Teleperformance, he managed large-scale operations for organizations in Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, Technology and Infrastructure Services, HR, Utilities, Network Operations, Consulting, and Customer Contact. Joey’s expertise in leading growth through delivery excellence, business impact and employee engagement allowed him to cultivate a team that delivered significant growth in revenue and profit, and many new logos for his previous organizations. A full scholar of the Ateneo de Manila University’s Management Engineering program, major in Operations Research, Joey now brings this passion and grit to his new home in Teleperformance.

As the newly appointed COO, Joey will be the Country Head of Teleperformance Philippines who will oversee the effective management of the Teleperformance organization in the Philippines in accordance with the company’s core values and mission to be a Great Place to Work® for all. Moreover, he will lead the company to further strengthen its push for digital business solutions delivery and sustain its position as the business partner of choice.

“I am excited about Joey joining Teleperformance as he brings a great deal of experience and passion to our business. This will play a huge role in helping to continue our transformation and delivering on the growth expectations for the market. I am certain that the Philippines will be in great hands under his leadership,” shared Mike Lytle.

Celebrating 25 years in the Philippines this year, Teleperformance began operations in the Philippines in 1996 and has grown to become a preferred offshore contact center outsourcing option. The company employs over 45,000 people in the country and operates over 30,000 workstations in 22 business sites located across Metro Manila, Antipolo, Cavite, Baguio, Bacolod, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro and Davao.

Recently, Teleperformance Philippines also achieved the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification for the fourth consecutive year. Employees of Teleperformance Philippines anonymously rated the company in several areas and measured how employees perceive the organization based on the quality of workplace experience through the Trust Index® survey conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute.