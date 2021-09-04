Go Higher with the EU – Join this year’s European Higher Education Fair 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has given us many challenges but does not mean that the pursuit of higher education should stop.

The European Union Delegation to the Philippines, in collaboration with the EU Member States’ Embassies, education services and Institutes, will hold again this year the “Virtual European Higher Education Fair 2021”, from 1 to 2 October.

Since last year, the Fair has embraced the digital transformation by staging the most exciting higher education fair online.

This makes the event more accessible to Filipino students, academicians, researchers and university officials from across the country.

This year’s theme, “Go Higher with EU” puts the spotlight into the EU as Filipino youth’s gateway to excellence in higher education.

The EU is known as one of the world’s ultimate hubs for cross-fertilization of ideas, cutting-edge technology and innovation coming from its many outstanding universities and higher education institutions.

The EHEF 2021 provides the best platform to link members of the academe from the Philippines to the best higher education institutions from the European Union.

This year’s online fair will feature webinars on specialised courses and programmes, research and mobility opportunities.

Country presentations and live chats with EHEI representatives, alumni, and scholars will be available to provide quick and easy information about the higher education systems in the EU.

Virtual meeting rooms will be set up for Philippine higher education institutions and their EU counterparts.

As EHEF 2021 goes virtual, it also goes regional for the second time and in real-time.

Regional partner institutions for this year include Wesleyan University (Luzon), Silliman University (Visayas), and Xavier University –Ateneo de Cagayan (Mindanao), which will host clustered presentations for students and other interested members of the academe. University partners for this year are the following: Ateneo de Manila University’s European Studies Programme, University of the Cordilleras, Lyceum of the Philippines University – Batangas, Trinity University of Asia, Visayas State University, Jose Rizal Memorial State University and Mindanao State University’s (Marawi) College of Public Affairs. The Fair is supported by Campus Erasmus and the Association of Christian Schools, Colleges and Universities. Media partners this year include:

It is organized by the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines, together with EU Member States’ Embassies, education services and Institutes and in collaboration with the Commission on Higher Education.