Jollibee celebrates Filipino pride and joy with ‘Pusong Pinoy’ featuring Sarah Geronimo and Billy Crawford

Every June 12, the country beams with pride as it celebrates its independence and freedom from colonial rule. But in today’s context, what does it mean to be Pinoy and Proud and how can this be embraced by every Filipino?

As the country commemorates its 123rd Independence Day, Jollibee once again ignites the hearts of Filipinos all over the world with its new song titled “Pusong Pinoy.” Performed by world-class celebrities Sarah Geronimo and Billy Crawford, “Pusong Pinoy” celebrates an ever-present Pinoy Pride rooted in the Filipinos’ innate ability to give joy and hope, as well as rise above challenges by embodying the spirit of Bayanihan and helping one another.

“We wanted to highlight an admirable trait of Filipinos – while we are known as being resilient and being joyful people, what drives this is our malasakit sa kapwa which enables us to face any challenges that come our way. The Bayanihan spirit has always been a part of our culture, and we see now that it is still very much alive in modern times. So, we should all be proud of our Pusong Pinoy”, says Francis Flores, JFC’s Philippines Country Marketing head and Jollibee PH Marketing head.

“Para sa akin, ang ‘Pusong Pinoy’ ay laging handang tumulong, mapa-Pilipino man o ibang lahi,” shared Jollibee ambassador Sarah Geronimo. “Kahit saan ka magpunta, talagang ang puso ng Pinoy iba magbigay ng pagmamahal at pag-aalaga.” Sarah added.

In the video, Sarah and Billy sing about how Filipinos spread pride and joy, with scenes depicting acts of selflessness and compassion for others specially during challenging times. These examples show how Filipinos overcome hard times by uplifting each other with a kind of joy that comes from within. And how, in this celebration of Independence, they give meaning to their freedom by sharing it with those around them.

When asked what makes her proud of her Filipino heritage, Sarah said, “Yung mga katangian ng Pilipino ang talagang hinahangaan ko sa bawat isa sa atin. Lalo ngayon, mas nakikita natin ang pagiging matulungin, matatag, at mapagmahal ng bawat isa. Sa maliit o sa malaking paraan man, lahat ng Pilipino kumikilos para sa kapakanan ng kanyang kapwa.”

Billy Crawford also shared how Filipinos can take advantage of their freedom to bring joy to one other. To him, holding on to the hope that better days are about to come is one way to remain inspired as Filipinos move forward. “This is the best time for us to remain humble and take everything in life as it goes. With a brand like Jollibee giving us joy through the song ‘Pusong Pinoy’, they are able to make us feel the kind of love na magaan at mapagpalaya, ‘yan ang hindi napapantayan ng kahit anong bagay.”

With Jollibee capturing what it’s like to have ‘Pusong Pinoy,’ Filipinos around the globe can definitely be proud of the joyful spirit that allows them to move forward, no matter the obstacles.