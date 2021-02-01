Enjoy Jollibee’s Champ and Ultimate Burger Steak in more than 500 additional stores in the Philippines

Jollibee fans have absolutely been loving the return of the Champ and the Ultimate Burger Steak to the menu in select stores since last October 2020. After all, who wouldn’t celebrate the comeback of their favorite meals to help ease these tough times?

But of course, it doesn’t stop there—more Filipinos have been clamoring for the Champ and the Ultimate Burger Steak to return to more Jollibee stores in their areas. The Philippines’ leading quick-service restaurant has heard those pleas, and they answered!

That’s right: the Champ and Ultimate Burger Steak are now available in more than 500 additional stores nationwide! Now, more Filipinos can have these delicious Jollibee come-backs in more than 800 stores.

“We’ve heard our fans asking for the Champ and Ultimate Burger Steak to be available in more areas, and we’re very happy to give our most loyal customers what they want,” said Cathleen Capati, Jollibee AVP for Bestsellers Category.

The Champ and Ultimate Burger Steak are available in these Jollibee branches nationwide. Have them safely delivered to you via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood! Also available in Dine-In, Drive-Thru and Take Out.