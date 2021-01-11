Jollibee continues to satisfy sweet cravings with the new Ube Macapuno Pie

If there’s something that can consistently and reliably satisfy the sweet tooth of Filipinos, it’s the popular line of yummy and affordable sweet pies from Jollibee.

Now, the leading quick-service restaurant brand in the Philippines is adding to their roster of sweet pies with the new Ube Macapuno Pie. Blending the sweet and classic flavors of ube and coconut—which are favored ingredients in various Filipino desserts—as a delicious and indulgent filling in one golden-crusted pie, the new snack looks to be a new favorite for Jollibee fans.

With the new Ube Macapuno Pie, we wanted to offer two flavors that could definitely delight Filipinos looking for sweet fixes,” said Mari Aldecoa, Jollibee Marketing Director for Complementary Products. “We are happy to bring our fans this delicious take on ube and coconut.”

The Ube Macapuno Pie is now available at your favorite Jollibee store in Luzon for only P30 Solo, P89 for 3 Pies To-Go, and P175 for 6 Pies To-Go. Have these safely delivered to you via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood! Also available in Drive-Thru and Take Out. Visayas and Mindanao customers will also be able to get their sweet fix starting on February 8.

 

