Have a joyful and rewarding experience with Jollibee’s new Joy Rewards card!

Satisfying your Jollibee cravings is about to get more rewarding with the launch of the new Joy Rewards card! This new loyalty card offers exclusive promos aside from earning of points.

Customers can get their new Joy Rewards Cards in all participating Jollibee stores for only P100. Simply register in 2 easy ways – via the website at www.happyplus.com.ph or via SMS, to open the door to a world of joyful experiences. The Joy Rewards card lets you earn points as well when you purchase food products from participating stores of other brands like Chowking, Greenwich, Mang Inasal, and Red Ribbon. Every P50 spent earns a point that, when collected, can be used to purchase even more of your favorites. Earn points as well when you fill up your cars at participating Caltex stations.

On top of that, new members are entitled to a welcome gift of a free Jolly Spaghetti with a minimum purchase of P300 using the card upon card registration. Customers can use the Joy Rewards card for cashless transactions – just top-up their cards Jollibee stores and use it to pay for their food purchases for Dine-In, Take-out, Drive-Thru transactions.

Head to your nearest Jollibee store now and get your own Joy Rewards cards to take advantage of exclusive offers and start earning points with every joyful meal!