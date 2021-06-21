JolliSavers: Bringing joy to us all at an affordable price

With more than a year into the pandemic, consumers nationwide continue to feel the effects of the economic crisis and high inflation rates. Budgets are tighter and for some, the cost of essentials such as food seem to be farther from reach than before.

The country’s #1 fast food chain Jollibee reminds us that you don’t need expensive things to be content and happy. Its latest campaign highlights JolliSavers, its range of sulit-sarap bestsellers that are just as delicious and affordable as ever.

Its three-part commercial series kicks off with “Future”, wherein a man trying on a luxury watch finds out exactly how much it costs and goes on a sarcastic tirade towards the salesman, concluding that all he wants in life is to be happy.

“JolliSavers has always advocated the idea of getting your simple, delicious joys anytime you want, at an affordable price,” Jollibee’s Marketing Director, Joseph Aruta said. “With this campaign, we want to assert that ‘di dapat mahal maging masaya. We feel that this is even more relevant now with people finding low-cost and sustainable ways to be happy, and we definitely offer that through our products.”

Treat yourself to any of these crave-worthy, happiness-inducing menu items from JolliSavers: the langhap-sarap Yumburger at PHP 35.00; the sweet-sarap Jolly Spaghetti at PHP 50.00; the beefy-saucy Burger Steak at PHP 50.00; and the todo toppings, todo sarap Jolly Hotdog at PHP 50.00.

Have them safely delivered to you via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and foodpanda! Also available in Drive-Thru and Take Out.

