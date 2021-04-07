Joshua Garcia stars in beefy new Jollibee Yumburger commercial

If there is one thing that hasn’t changed over time, it’s the fact that Filipinos absolutely love their burgers being super beefy and meaty. No other burger comes close to capturing that Pinoy taste than the 100% beefy, langhap-sarap Jollibee Yumburger!

And to drive that point home, Jollibee has launched a new TV commercial for the Yumburger starring brand ambassador and popular celebrity Joshua Garcia! In the new ad, Joshua is seen doing a workout routine and at the end of the exercise, he rewards himself with the 100% beefy goodness of his favorite Yumburger.

“There’s really nothing like the Jollibee Yumburger when it comes to beefiness and being delicious! And sakto yung new commercial ko since I’ve started becoming more active and realized that I need to be fit and healthy especially during this pandemic. And what better way to enjoy yung efforts ko than with my favorite Yumburger! Masarap na, value for money pa kaya solve yung cravings ko,” said Joshua.

“We know Filipinos really love the Jollibee Yumburger because of its beefy goodness that you won’t find in other burgers out there, and the fact that it’s made with 100% real beef. We’re always happy to remind them why it’s the best way to satisfy their burger cravings, just like Joshua in our new commercial,” said Cathleen Capati AVP for Bestsellers.

You can enjoy the 100% beefy langhap-sarap Jollibee Yumburger for only Php 35 solo, or the Cheesy Yumburger for only Php 49 solo. Have these safely delivered to you via the Jollibee Delivery App (bit.ly/JollibeePHApp), JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood and Foodpanda! Also available in Drive-Thru, Take Out and Dine-in.