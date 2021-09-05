J&T Express and Shopee strengthen ties as they kickstart the holiday season with the biggest Double-Day deals and free shipping vouchers

Online shoppers nationwide can now rejoice as leading delivery service PH Global Jet Express Inc. (J&T Express Philippines) and partner e-commerce giant Shopee kickstart the holiday season starting this September with the biggest deals, brand promos, free shipping, and the lowest discounts to date.

Vice President of J&T Express Philippines Zoe Chi said that for the past two years since they partnered with Shopee, the “ber” months have traditionally been the highlight of the shopping season in preparation for the upcoming holidays. With Christmas just around the corner, J&T Express ensures that shopping for essentials and gifts alike for friends and family won’t be hampered by the pandemic with their premium delivery services.

“Filipinos are very generous, which is why when they buy, they don’t just buy for themselves. We are happy and excited to share the holiday spirit by offering discounted vouchers and promos with our e-commerce app partner to make gift-giving happier even during these tough times. We look forward to continuously supporting Shopee on their upcoming campaigns,” Chi added.

Aside from site-wide free shipping during Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Sale and upcoming monthly double-day sales, customers can also avail a 10% discount using J&T Express’ exclusive promo code SHPJT99 with a minimum spend of Php 500.00 and capped at Php 100.00, on September 9 only.

J&T Express is a proud partner of Shopee in helping entrepreneurs and brands express their online business and provide deliveries to customers. Over the years of working together with Shopee, as one of the official delivery couriers of the e-commerce giant, J&T Express has remained dedicated to providing fast and reliable delivery service among Shopee customers and sellers.

J&T Express also offers free pick-up service within Metro Manila so Filipinos, especially small businesses, can still send essentials to their customers and remain operational despite the strict lockdown period. Customers can choose from scheduling their free pick up online, mobile application, or phone call.