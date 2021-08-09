J&T Express’ free door-to-door service in NCR helps MSMEs during ECQ

PH Global Jet Express Inc. (J&T Express Philippines) strengthened its premium door-to-door pick up service, free of charge for customers in Metro Manila, to make transactions safer, easier, and more convenient especially during the recently announced Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

With this service, customers won’t have to drop off packages at J&T branches but can simply schedule pick-ups from the comfort of their homes via mobile app, company website, or its phone hotline. There is no minimum number of packages required to avail of the service as long as the pick-up and drop-off points are within NCR.

“J&T remains committed to supporting communities through deliveries. Now more than ever, it is important to sustain the bounce back of the economy despite another community quarantine due to the spread of the new COVID variant. The door-to-door service is among J&T’s initiatives with bayanihan to help our kababayans during the pandemic,” Vice President of J&T Express Philippines Zoe Chi said.

For the past year, J&T has extended help for frontliners and communities through transport and delivery services for COVID response and immediate disaster relief. It also launched initiatives to help local e-commerce businesses grow by providing quality delivery services.

All J&T branches will remain open to serve the public even during ECQ in Metro Manila while implementing necessary health and safety protocols to protect both its frontliner riders and customers. The free pick-up service aims to enable Filipinos, especially small businesses, to still send essentials to their customers and remain operational despite the strict community quarantine period.

Customers can choose from three easy options to schedule their free pick-up. They can visit the website at and log in via Google or Facebook account; or download the J&T Express mobile app from Google Playstore or AppStore. J&T representatives are also available to schedule pick-ups through phone calls at (02)8911-1888. All transactions will be confirmed and coordinated by J&T before assigning a rider.

J&T currently has more than 600 branches nationwide, providing delivery services to Filipinos 365 days a year even on holidays. Aside from the scheduled deliveries, customers can also track their packages real-time thru J&T’s service platforms via mobile, website, hotline, and social media. To know more about the company’s services, visit https://www.jtexpress.ph/.