Julie Anne San Jose covers Hale’s classic song, “Kung Wala Ka”

Multi-talented actress-singer Julie Anne San Jose shares her rendition of Hale’s hit single Kung Wala Ka. Her vocal calibre and bravado gave a fresh take on this 2005 mellow track. With a whopping 77 million streams on Spotify, this melodramatic song talks about the aftermath of being left by someone whom you have built a life with and entails the hardship of moving forward on your own.

Just a few moments after its release, Julie’s cover of this classic Hale record entered iTunes Philippine Chart at Top 3. It has been featured in various music digital stores such as Spotify New Music Friday, Apple Music Absolute OPM, Apple Music OPM Slider, and Youtube Music New Release Mix.

Julie Anne San Jose set the nation on fire when she has recently taken centerstage at the New York Times Square electronic billboard for Spotify’s “Equal” campaign. Her first single of the year — FREE, has made it to Spotify’s Equal playlist both locally and globally.

Coined as Asia’s Limitless Star, Julie is set to launch her first-ever musical trilogy “Limitless” on September 17.