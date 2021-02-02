“Just Love Kids” portal streams new educational shows

Children now have more ways to get information and trivia best for their young, inquisitive minds through the Knowledge Channel livestreams which can be viewed on ABS-CBN’s online kids portal Just Love Kids starting February.

Let the children navigate Mathematics with better ease and solve word problems in “MathDali Live” hosted by Robi Domingo.

Allow them to discover the world around us and participate in trivia games focusing on English, Math, Araling Panlipunan, Filipino, and Science subjects in “Knowledge On The Go” hosted by Kuya Kim Atienza.

Help the little ones improve their reading skills while learning good habits and values along the way through the various lessons and stories in “Wikaharian Online World.”

These Knowledge Channel livestreams are the latest addition to the Just Love Kids’ roster of educational selections. The one-stop-shop digital platform includes parent-trusted and child-friendly playlists and printable worksheets for children ages 2 to 12 years old.

In celebration of National Arts Month this February, Just Love Kids also invites children to watch its art tutorial livestream called “Art Smart with Teacher Precious,” happening all Fridays of the month starting February 5 at 10:30 am.

Meanwhile, Knowledge Channel brings back several arts-related programs on air in time for the National Arts Month. This February, kids can catch “Art Republik,” “I Got It,” “Animahenasyon,” and “Local Legends” every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from 4pm onwards in Knowledge Channel’s extracurricular block.

Visit the Just Love Kids online edutainment hub at justlovekids.abs-cbn.com and check out the Knowledge Channel livestream tab. Catch “Wikaharian Online World” every Monday at 1:00 pm, “Knowledge On The Go” on Wednesdays at 10:30 am, back to back with “MathDali Live” at 11:15 am.