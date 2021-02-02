“Just Love Kids” portal streams new educational shows

0 comment

Children now have more ways to get information and trivia best for their young, inquisitive minds through the Knowledge Channel livestreams which can be viewed on ABS-CBN’s online kids portal Just Love Kids starting February.

Let the children navigate Mathematics with better ease and solve word problems in “MathDali Live” hosted by Robi Domingo.

Allow them to discover the world around us and participate in trivia games focusing on English, Math, Araling Panlipunan, Filipino, and Science subjects in “Knowledge On The Go” hosted by Kuya Kim Atienza.

Help the little ones improve their reading skills while learning good habits and values along the way through the various lessons and stories in “Wikaharian Online World.”

These Knowledge Channel livestreams are the latest addition to the Just Love Kids’ roster of educational selections. The one-stop-shop digital platform includes parent-trusted and child-friendly playlists and printable worksheets for children ages 2 to 12 years old.

In celebration of National Arts Month this February, Just Love Kids also invites children to watch its art tutorial livestream called “Art Smart with Teacher Precious,” happening all Fridays of the month starting February 5 at 10:30 am.

Meanwhile, Knowledge Channel brings back several arts-related programs on air in time for the National Arts Month. This February, kids can catch “Art Republik,” “I Got It,” “Animahenasyon,” and “Local Legends” every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from 4pm onwards in Knowledge Channel’s extracurricular block.

Visit the Just Love Kids online edutainment hub at justlovekids.abs-cbn.com and check out the Knowledge Channel livestream tab. Catch “Wikaharian Online World” every Monday at 1:00 pm, “Knowledge On The Go” on Wednesdays at 10:30 am, back to back with “MathDali Live” at 11:15 am.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Approval of Saliva Testing for COVID-19, a welcome development to stimulate and boost air travel demand

Team Orange 0 comments
AirAsia welcomes the recent approval of saliva testing for COVID-19, a positive development towards stimulating air travel demand. On Monday, 25 January 2021, the Department of Health (DOH) approved the…

Selena Gomez announces new Spanish-language EP “REVELACIÓN” out March 12

Team Orange 0 comments Music
After receiving unanimous acclaim for her momentous return to Latin music with “De Una Vez,” Selena Gomez releases her new Spanish-language single “Baila Conmigo” (“Dance With Me”) with Rauw Alejandro via…

Alyx Arumpac’s “Aswang” documentary on drug war an official entry to Oscars 2021

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Alyx Arumpac’s Aswang, a film that portrays the grim aftermath of the Duterte administration’s war on drugs, is eligible for consideration in the documentary feature category of the 93rd Academy…

Enjoy Jollibee’s Champ and Ultimate Burger Steak in more than 500 additional stores in the Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Jollibee fans have absolutely been loving the return of the Champ and the Ultimate Burger Steak to the menu in select stores since last October 2020. After all, who wouldn’t…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone