Kai Sotto on resiliency: You can’t give up on the court and in life

Aside from physical skills and talent, the game of basketball and challenges in life are also won through the mental aspect. Here’s where resilience comes to crucial play—a pivotal element to have on your side when it comes to grinding out wins on and off the court, says Filipino basketball phenom Kai Sotto.

“Believe in yourself, just put the work in. Sa basketball court, ‘di ka dapat maggi-give up agad-agad. Same din sa buhay,” said Sotto in a video interview for Smart Double Giga Stories.

At a young age, Sotto has overcome various career obstacles and challenges to be where he is now: A key component of the Gilas Pilipinas Men’s National Team and soon to play for the Adelaide 36ers of the Australian National Basketball League.

“As time goes on, nag-i-improve ka eh. ‘Yung mga makakalaban mo, ‘yung expectations, ‘yung makakaharap mo, ‘yung challenges, magiging mas tough pa,” he continues.

The 7-foot-3 center managed to find his place in an international basketball career by believing in himself and through the support of his family and friends.

“Para sa akin, may mga times na maraming magda-doubt sayo. Walang maniniwala sayo kundi sarili mo lang, and family mo,” Sotto says.

He especially places a premium on the love and belief of his family. “Talagang family is a big word, probably the biggest word sa vocabulary ko.”

Lastly, Sotto believes that failure is a key component to success. Without it, one would not learn important lessons that would eventually help them succeed.

“Wag matakot mag-fail, kasi magiging part ‘yan ng journey mo, kung paano ka magiging mas mabuti at mas magaling,” he advises.

