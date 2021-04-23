Kai Sotto sets out to inspire Filipino youth powered by Smart Prepaid

Smart Communications’ newest brand ambassador Kai Sotto aims to inspire the next generation of Filipino athletes through his fast-rising international basketball career and his new partnership with the country’s leading mobile services provider.

Sotto comes in as the face of Smart, representing and inspiring the youth to live big on their passions. With its new products such as Double GIGA Stories, Smart provides subscribers with more data to share their passions on social media, as well as connect and follow the people they look up to for inspiration. This makes the 18-year-old Sotto the ideal ambassador for Smart’s Double GIGA Stories as he shares his journey to his followers while pursuing to fulfill his career goals at such a young age. This includes playing for the Adelaide 36ers of the prestigious National Basketball League in Australia and playing for the Gilas Philippine national team in the upcoming Olympic Qualifier Tournament.

Committed to spread his passion for the sport, Kai has also started setting up his own basketball training facility, the Kaiju Global Academy in Hamilton, Ohio, aimed at developing young prospects for the game Filipinos love the most. Sotto is doing all these things while inching closer to his NBA dreams.

“Smart has been there for me since my high school career, that’s where it all started. I’m thankful that my goal and Smart’s goal is the same—to inspire the next generation of young Filipinos,” said Sotto during an online press conference last April 21. “That has been one of my top goals and top dreams, so we’re on the same page. I’m looking forward to everything we can achieve together.”

“We truly believe that Kai embodies Smart’s message as he pursues his dreams—he’s doing it not just for himself or his family, but also for the country. Our commitment at Smart is that we will be there behind Kai as he pursues his dreams, and that we hope we can inspire younger Filipinos to believe that they can make this world a better place as they pursue their passions and purpose,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“Smart has been following Kai for a long time, since his Batang Gilas days. He can really be the future of Philippine basketball,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, President and CEO of Smart. “He’s only 18 years old, but he’s achieved so much, and we’re rooting for him as he achieves his goals.”

Share your passions, share your stories like Kai

Smart subscribers can also follow their passions with a purpose and share them with their worlds when they avail of the Double GIGA Stories, powered country’s fastest mobile data network as reported by third-party mobile internet analytics firm Ookla® and Opensignal.

Double GIGA Stories comes with 2 GB of Stories Every Day for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok, and Kumu, plus 2 GB open access data for Php99, valid for 7 days.

Like Kai who uses Twitter to document his basketball milestones, tell his story of resilience and success, and act on his purpose of inspiring his followers to pursue their own passions with Kaiju Global Academy—you too can share your victories, big or small, with Double GIGA Stories. Just go to the Smart GigaLife App and choose Double GIGA to start!