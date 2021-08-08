KAPAMILYA Online Live Goes 24/7 On YouTube, Now Available In More Countries Worldwide

ABS-CBN is going online all day and all night to keep its subscribers entertained as its free livestreaming service, Kapamilya Online Live, becomes available 24/7 on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel in more countries worldwide.

The leading Philippine media company announced the free offering to celebrate the first anniversary of Kapamilya Online Live, and to thank all viewers who continue to watch its shows wherever they are in the world.

Its around-the-clock streaming of binge-worthy entertainment is accessible on YouTube in the Philippines and in over 180 countries worldwide.

Viewers can also get more fun, action, drama, and romance from the latest episodes of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” “Init sa Magdamag,” and “La Vida Lena,” which may be replayed for seven days after they are initially livestreamed.

Apart from the streaming of shows, viewers on both Facebook and YouTube can enjoy interacting with fellow Kapamilyas in the chat section, engage with the stars in gap shows that stream during commercial breaks such as “Showtime Online” and “iWant ASAP,” and be part of “It’s Showtime’s” virtual studio audience.

The 24/7 programming will also include well-loved shows “Ningning,” “Bagani,” “Dyosa,” “Palibhasa Lalake,” “Banana Split” and various blockbuster Filipino movies such as “Volta” and “Crazy Beautiful You” on weekends.

Kapamilya Online Live provides live and on-demand streaming of shows to ABS-CBN Entertainment’s 35.5 million subscribers – the highest among all YouTube channels in Southeast Asia. In the last three months, the YouTube channel has also drawn 72.8 million unique viewers worldwide.

On Facebook, meanwhile, Kapamilya Online Live serves content daily to ABS-CBN’s 30.6 million followers.

In August 2020, ABS-CBN fully migrated to digital when it launched Kapamilya Online Live, which would become the online home of its shows as it sought to find ways to stay connected with Filipinos and provide them with entertainment, hope, and inspiration.

Those who would like to watch complete episodes of various ABS-CBN shows and access the most complete Filipino content library may sign up for iWantTFC, download its app (iOs and Android), or visit iwanttfc.com.

Catch the 24/7 livestream of your favorite Kapamilya shows, old and new, on Kapamilya Online Live and subscribe to ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/abscbnentertainment) and like its Facebook page (fb.com/ABSCBNnetwork). To see the complete programming schedule, visit kapamilyaonlinelive.com.