Young, Passionate, and Bold: Kathryn Bernardo embodies realme’s “Dare to Leap” attitude as brand’s celebrity ambassador

realme is bent on making more possibilities come true for the Filipino youth this year with the launch of an exciting line-up of powerful smartphones. To amplify the pivotal role of a capable smartphone in the digital age, realme is collaborating with one of today’s most celebrated showbiz royalties — Kathryn Bernardo!

As realme Philippines gears up to maintain the momentum of being the country’s number 1 smartphone brand — a feat achieved in just two years, Kathryn and realme are set to work on several campaigns that are sure to inspire more young, passionate and bold fans to leverage the power of technology in their quest for success.

Kathryn Bernardo is the most fitting representation of every realme Squad member: fun, determined, and unapologetically real. She embodies the modern-day young adult who is ready to put in the hustle in pursuit of success and fulfillment. Having been in the showbiz limelight for almost two decades now, Kathryn has seen how the pivot to a more digital lifestyle significantly oiled daily nuts and bolts. From live auditions to online portfolios and content creation, Kathryn’s daily grind in showbusiness has greatly transitioned to digital – where everything is in the cloud and on smartphones. Seeing the crucial role of mobile devices in the lives of today’s youth and being a witness to realme’s own commitment to offering powerful yet attainable devices have convinced the showbiz A-lister to join the realme family.

“My generation saw the dawn of the internet and the shift to digital. Iba na the expectations from young adults like me today. As we aim to perform and deliver better, we need brands like realme that can help us adopt a highly digital lifestyle. I am happy na I am now part of a brand that has the vision of making digital lifestyle experience more accessible to all Filipinos. I am a firm believer that all of us, regardless of financial capability, deserve to experience the help and convenience offered by technology,” notes Kathryn. The primetime queen remains active in using the online space to share more of her artistry and real self to fans, racking up a fan base of more than 33 million across all her social media accounts.

realme Philippines’ Vice President for Marketing Austine Huang shares, “As we leap to a new era of digital lifestyle experience, we prioritize collaborating with organizations and young ideators with the same passion and commitment to deliver the beauty of technology to more Filipinos. This is why we are beyond elated to work with one of the entertainment industry’s most talented game-changers. We are excited to leap to several exciting projects and break more boundaries with Kathryn this year.”

realme and Kathryn will be rolling out several campaigns this 2021 to promote the exciting array of smartphones the leading smart technology brand will be launching. The announcement of its first brand ambassador is among the many milestones realme gears to achieve this year as it maintains its momentum as one of the Filipinos’ top preferred smartphone brands.