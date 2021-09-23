Keep Up with the latest TikTok and fashion trends for less with #ShopeeFinds

These days, trends constantly change, and it can be difficult to keep up. If you’re unsure about which home decor trend to take inspiration from, or which sartorial trend to try, we’ve got a quick, easy solution for you⁠—Shopee Finds, your one-stop shop for trending items!

To check it out, just type #ShopeeFinds using Shopee’s search bar. Aside from in-demand items at the best prices across different categories, you can score free shipping and cashback vouchers on the page. For the TikTok-obsessed, don’t miss out on all the amazing finds on the TikTok Made Me Buy It section on the page. You can also check out the Takeover Calendar to discover upcoming trends across different categories.

From September 23 to October 6, discover a fresh roundup of trendy finds you shouldn’t miss out on:

Tiktok Made Me Buy It

TikTok skincare favorite Sakura Soap helps remove scars and even out the complexion. For maximum results, work it up to a lather onto your face and body, leave on for five to ten minutes, then rinse off. This bar also comes with a refreshing candy scent.

If you love TikTok bedroom makeover videos, you need this cool and magical Levitating Moon Lamp. Using magnetic levitation technology, this lamp spins freely in mid-air without any support. Tap lightly to change the color to warm white, white, or yellow.

Feeling tense? This soft silicone Pop It Phone Case doubles as a phone protector and fidget toy. Its pop bubble design both effectively serves as a buffer for your phone and allows you to relieve some stress. Dress up in bright pastel colors to match the case and snap some cute mirror selfies!

For those who lurk fitspiration TikTok videos, get this handy Siedodo Mini Juicer. With a speed of up to 18000 rpm, you can quickly concoct a variety of fruit juice and milk shake. You can also use it as a bottle if you’re constantly on the go.

Trendy fashion finds

Glam up your basic tee-and-jeans outfit with a Gold Plated Chain Necklace. This jewelry is made of gold-plated hypoallergenic stainless steel, so you won’t need to worry about an allergic reaction if you have sensitive skin.

Stuck in a fashion rut? Show off your shoulders and throw on this Halter Cropped Top for a quick style upgrade. The buttons and collar lend a classier feel to this casual top. It’s also made of comfy ribbed material.

Set aside your skinny jeans for now, because loose-fitting bottoms are currently all the rage! This pair of denim jeans features a slightly flared, baggy fit and a flattering high-waisted silhouette.

Discover more trending TikTok and fashion items at shopee.ph/m/shopee-finds. Keep an eye out for the Y2K Style Takeover this October 7 to 20.

