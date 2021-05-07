Keep your immunity strong with a good diet and vitamins from Watsons

In the past year, people have become more conscientious about staying healthy and building up their immunity in the face of a global health crisis. Eating well is the best way to get the right nutrients so that your immune system will be strong but no matter how healthy you eat, some nutrients are difficult to get from food alone. Your immune system is reliant on what you put into your body. Drinking vitamins and supplements is a sure way to stay healthy and protected.

Watsons continues to encourage Filipinos to take better care of their health by making vitamins and supplements easily accessible not only in their 800+ stores nationwide but also all their online channels.

Watsons has a wide range of well-priced wellness products that are accessible online and offline. These include vitamins and supplements, health and fitness equipment, healthy food and drinks, first aid essentials, oral care essentials and personal care and skincare products. Whether it’s in-store, through the website, or through the app, discover a World of Wellness for you and your family with Watsons where you can look good feel great always.

Here are some tips and recommendations on what vitamins to take in these times:

A to Zinc

Any vitamin with zinc is always a good choice. Go for Conzace, which is rich in zinc and Vitamins A, C and E; Berocca, which has B vitamins, vitamin C and essential minerals, like calcium, magnesium and zinc; and Watsons D3 Effervescent Tablet, which supports bone and joint health.

Keep your distance

When you’re out of the house, maintain social distancing and try to stay six feet away from other people. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 70% alcohol like Cleene 70% Solution Alcohol. Make sure you get extra protection with Watsons Vitamin C + Vitamin E + Glutathione Effervescent Tablet and Fern C.

Eat well

Maintaining a balanced diet will help improve your physical and mental wellbeing. Make sure that you’re getting enough fruits and vegetables. Two capsules of Essentiale taken three times daily in combination with healthy lifestyle choices will give your liver the support it needs.

Be active

Exercising five times a week is important in being and staying healthy. It doesn’t have to be anything strenuous. It could be dancing in the living room or doing some stretching.

Supplement this physical activity with Propan Fit, which helps your body fight mental and physical fatigue and improves immunity.

Shop now in any of Watsons 800+ stores nationwide, online or mobile app or via call & delivery service.

Be one of the 180 winners to win PhP5,000-worth of gift certificates from Watsons’ WOW Giveaways. For every PhP500 single-receipt purchase on participating products, Watsons Elite card members are entitled to five (5) e-raffle entries, Watsons card members are entitled to two (2) e-raffle entries, and SMAC/SMAC Prestige members are entitled to one (1) e-raffle entry.

When you shop, use your Watsons Card to earn points.