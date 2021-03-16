Kelley Day gears-up for Miss Eco International pageant; preps for TV and movie projects with David Chua and Raymond Bagatsing

It’s all systems go for beauty queen Kelley Day as she gears-up her arsenal of amazing gowns, high heels, spruced-up styling tricks, and her brainy wits as she represents the country in the upcoming Miss Eco International pageant set to happen on April 4, Easter Sunday, in Dahab/Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt.

With rigid safety protocols in place, the 24 year-old half Pinay, half British stunner is hopeful to snatch the country’s second international Eco crown, after the pageant being cancelled twice due to the pandemic.

“The pandemic taught me to be more independent, and it reminded me to love myself more,” says Kelley in her recent send-off party held at the exclusive Manila House in BGC. “The physical preparations for the pageant started last month but I have been mentally preparing myself for over a year.”

Kelley underwent stiff training in preparing herself with different looks for the competition while laboriously preparing for the contest’s highly-anticipated Q&A portion.

Kelley, who already had a career in showbiz prior to her title, reveals that her mind is clearer after much reflection during the peak of the pandemic lockdown. “I have a renewed appreciation for life. I meditated on my career path, and I think I’m headed towards the right direction.”

And the right direction it really is, as she is also prepping for both a television and movie project alongside young actor David Chua and veteran character actor Raymond Bagatsing, award-winners both, who were present in her send-off. Also at the event were beauty queens Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee, Reina Hispanoamericana 2019 Katrina Llegado, and Miss Eco-Teen International 2020 winner Ro-An Tamondong.

With Kelley and David both currently single, fans are growingly curious about the on and off-screen chemistry of the two good looking young actors. Their followers are excited about a possible movie team-up now in the planning stages, hoping sparks might fly between the two.

“Anything is possible,” says David whose last teleserye was ABS-CBN’s Love Thy Woman following roles in some 30 other shows on the Kapamilya network. Observers say the award-winning actor was noticeably extra sweet with Kelley at the send-off. “Right now, I’m wishing Kelley the best of luck in the pageant. The country deserves to have some good news that we can all be proud of especially after what we all went through last year. I’m also looking forward to working with Kelley and definitely with Raymond, an actor that I truly admire.”

Raymond on the other hand, who received numerous critical acclaim for his stellar performance in the historic biopic Quezon’s Game, is convinced this project with David and Kelley is going to be one of his proudest. “I instantly fell in love with the material the moment the concept was presented to me. It’s different, and it’s truly one of my all-time favorite genres. I can’t wait ’til we start shooting. I’m so looking forward to it. But in the meantime, I’m cheering Kelley on as she competes for Miss Eco International. I’m positive shell bring home the crown,” says the crtically-acclaimed actor.