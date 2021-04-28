Kim Chiu celebrates her 15 years in showbiz via new single “KIMMI”

Kim Chiu is celebrating her 15th year in showbiz with an upbeat feel-good single titled “KIMMI” dropping this Friday (April 30) that can serve as a new party anthem.

“Classmates!!! BAWAL PARIN LUMABAS!!!!! Now… What to do?!,” the Chinita Princess teased in an Instagram post which showed her in a recording studio, alluding to her infamous gaffe which inspired the hit single “Bawal Lumabas (The Classroom Song).”

Composed and produced by fellow “It’s Showtime” mainstay DJ M.O.D., the Star Pop track features ethnic banging beats and funky drum sound from 808s which makes for a new music sub-genre called EPM (Electronic Pilipino Music).

Kim, a Cebu native, also wrote the additional Visayan lyrics of the track that conveys a positive message about enjoying life like a party. As the ‘Dancefloor Princess,’ “KIMMI” is also set to be the newest dance anthem with its creative synth riffs.

Aside from the viral feel-good single “Bawal Lumabas (The Classroom Song),” the Kapamilya actress and host also released her inspirational birthday single “’Wag Kang Bumitaw” last year.

Start the home party and dance to “KIMMI,” out on various digital music platforms this Friday (April 30)!