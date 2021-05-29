KLOOK partners with Manila HealthTek for ffordable COVID-19 Testing

The Department of Tourism recently announced that point-to-point (P2P) air travel for leisure and “staycation” will be allowed for those under the NCR Plus bubble. This includes Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, and Cavite.

KLOOK, world-leading travel and leisure platform, partners with Manila Health Tek (MTek) to help ensure that those eager to go on a safe, leisure break can continue with safety protocols by having access to quality, low-cost COVID-19 testing.

MTek is the country’s first and only biotech company in diagnostics which is behind the country’s own reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) swab testing kit. It is offering the test at only 2,950 pesos per person.

Dr. Raul Destura, founder and CEO of MTek, states, “Even while taking a breather from all the COVID-19 stress, we should remain vigilant. We have to keep our guard up by following all safety measures, which includes COVID-19 testing.”

He adds “We are keeping our costs affordable so more would take the test. We hope that with this partnership with KLOOK, we will be able to test more.”

Testing can be done at home or at either of the two testing facilities of MTek in Metro Manila. These are located at Palacio de Manila parking lot at Barangay 699, MH Del Pilar Street in Ermita, Manila and at 09 Brgy. Sta. Elena, Mayor Gil Fernando Avenue, Marikina.

Results will be released 24-48 hours upon receipt of the swab samples.

To book, go to https://www.klook.com/ activity/57592.