KMovies (Korean Movies) to Watch this August on Viu

New! KDramas (Korean Dramas)

The Road: Tragedy of One, adapted from a novel “One Tragedy” by Norizuki Rintaro, is a gripping

story of the secrets, desires, guilts, and salvation of affluent residents who live at “Royal the Hill”.

Baek Soo Hyun (Ji Jin Hee) is a popular and respected anchorman whose statements are always

taken as truth. But when away from the public eye, Soo Hyun is cold-hearted and stops at nothing to

get what he wants. Soo Hyun is married to Seo Eun Soo (Yoon Se Ah – Melting Me Softly, Sky Castle,

Good Witch), the daughter of the chairman of the Jegang Group, an influential heavyweight in the

society. On a torrential rainy night, a tragic incident takes place and the secrets connected with it

result in silence, avoidance, and confusion, which eventually leads to more tragedies.

Genres: Korean Drama – Thriller, Mystery, Crime

Now streaming on Viu, catch new episode drops every Thursday and Friday- hours after the

Korean broadcast!



Police University is a 16-episode series that revolves around a police university professor, Yoo Dong

Man (Cha Tae Hyun – Birthcare Center, Team Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation, Matrimonial Chaos ) with

20 years experience in crime detection and a talented computer hacker, Kang Seon Ho (Jung Jin

Young – Love in the Moonlight, Miss Granny) who joins the university as a freshman in hopes to

change his ways. Also a freshman, Oh Kang Hee (Krystal Jung – Prison Playbook, The Bride of Habaek,

The Heirs ) works tirelessly to achieve her dream of becoming a police officer. Watch them come

together for a joint investigation and witness their adventures.

Genres: Korean Drama – Romance, Comedy, Crime

Now streaming on Viu, catch new episode drops every Tuesday – Wednesday – hours after

the Korean broadcast!

Must Watch!

The Devil Judge is hailed as the most buzzworthy drama in Korea today. A story set i n dystopian,

chaotic Korea bereft of law and order, Head Trial Judge Kang Yo Han (Ji Sung – Doctor John, Innocent

Defendant, Protect My Boss) is signaling the need for change. His courtroom is the subject of a

reality show where he mercilessly punishes the guilty, earning him the nickname of “Devil Judge”. A

bitter rivalry has taken shape between the “Devil Judge” and the highly ambitious Jung Sun Ah (Kim

Min Jung – My Fellow Citizens ), who has risen from poverty to become the director of a corporate

social responsibility foundation. Into this turbulent world enter two childhood friends on a quest for

true justice: rookie Judge Kim Ga On (Park Jin Young – When My Love Blooms, Melting Me Softly, He is

Psychometric) and Police Officer Yoon Soo Hyun (Park Gyu Young – The Third Charm, Fight for My

Way ). Do they have what it takes to challenge both the scheming Jung Sun Ah and the notorious

“Devil Judge”?

Genres: Korean Drama – Crime, Law, Mystery

Now streaming on Viu, catch new episode drops every Sunday and Monday – hours after the

Korean broadcast!

Team Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation It isn’t uncommon to see crimes get brushed aside without

a proper investigation. Known as an enthusiastic and impressively effective detective, Jin Kang Ho

(Cha Tae Hyun) will stop at nothing to catch the criminals he’s assigned to pursue. With a passion for

solving unsolvable cases, Kang Ho finds it’s better to work alone. Or so it was, until the day he

met Kang Moo-Young (Lee Sun Bin – Criminal Minds: Korea, Another Miss Oh {Tagalog Dub}, Me and

Me ). The overly zealous producer of a low-rated investigative program, Moo Young is as enthusiastic

about solving cases and catching criminals as Kang Ho. Sharing such an intense passion for their

work, the two agree to team up, working together to make the world a better place. Joined later on

by a former criminal profiler, a bar CEO and legendary fist-fighter who has chosen to put his past

behind him, and a funeral director who once headed up the ace autopsy team at the National

Forensic Service, this ragtag team soon become an unstoppable force in the world of crime-fighting.

Genres: Korean Drama – Action, Comedy, Crime, Investigation

Now streaming on Viu!

A Korean Odyssey A journey of two destined souls begins as they try to find the light in a dark

world full of evil spirits. Son Oh Gong (Lee Seung Gi – Mouse, The Producers, You’re All Surrounded ) is

a wicked monkey who hatched out from a rock and became a fairy in the heavenly realm for his

outstanding magical power and martial arts skills. However, after committing a deadly sin due to his

arrogance, he is imprisoned under a mountain for hundreds of years. With the help of an ordinary

girl, Seon Mi (Oh Yeon Seo – Love with Flaws ), who can see evil spirits, he manages to escape from

the mountain, but he deceives her and runs away. As they are fated to, they meet again after 25

years and he becomes her guardian when she handcuffs him with Geumganggo. Let’s join Oh Gong’s

long path of adventure with Seon Mi that is full of romance and fantasy as he discovers how to go

back to the heavenly realm.

Genres: Korean Drama – Romance, Comedy, Romance, Fantasy

Now streaming on Viu!

Watch these and a whole lot more of your other favorite KDramas, reality and variety shows,

Japanese dramas and Anime, Chinese dramas, Thai dramas, Viu Originals, TagDubOnViu and MORE for

FREE! Download the Viu app now and #ViuItRight!

Stay updated on the latest news and releases, like and follow Viu Philippines on Facebook, Instagram,

YouTube, T witter and TikTok.

Join and spazz with us on V iuniverse, on T witter and on F acebook.