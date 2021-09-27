KonsultaMD, Aetrex PH team up to bring Filipinos closer to wellness

Telehealth provider KonsultaMD and Aetrex Philippines, a global leader in comfort and wellness footwear, joined hands to bring Filipinos in the country and abroad one step closer to wellness through accessible healthcare.

The strategic partnership comes at a time when health and wellness needs of Filipinos are more crucial than ever. With restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, both companies are looking to expand telehealth to more Filipinos and demonstrate its value.

“With the ongoing pandemic and mobility restrictions, telehealth has become more important and relevant. People need safe and convenient access to doctors wherever they may be, without leaving their homes. Telehealth is also the answer to healthcare access in remote areas where doctors are not physically present,” said Cholo Tagaysay, KonsultaMD CEO.

With the shared goal of keeping everyone safe and healthy, KonsultaMD and Aetrex will also extend the FREE KonsultaMD health plan to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who need accessible healthcare in these trying times, even when they are miles away. Any OFW can avail of the offer by posting on social media with the hashtags “#AetrexPH” and “#AetrexPHKonsultaMD.”

Aetrex PH is also giving its customers a FREE one-month health plan from KonsultaMD for every pair of orthopedic insoles brought from Aetrex PH stores. Customers can also avail of the promo for a P3,000 minimum purchase.

KonsultaMD members can easily talk to any licensed doctor via call or video 24/7, using the KonsultaMD app or the hotline for as low as P60 a month. Aside from primary health concerns, they can also request lab result interpretation, e-prescription, and e-laboratory appointment, among other essential services.

“This is our way of giving back to the community, to those who are physically unable to consult, to those who want to stay well while they are working abroad, and to hopefully help relieve the burdened medical system. We are very grateful to be able to partner with KonsultaMD which has been leading the way in providing accessible telehealth services,” said Alyssa Beltran, Brand Manager of Aetrex PH.

Both companies also hope to show Filipinos the importance of taking care of every aspect of their health, literally from head to toe, through a series of live segments led by KonsultaMD’s licensed doctors. Topics include bone and spine health, proper foot support education, and the importance of spinal health.

KonsultaMD is a portfolio company of 917Ventures, the country’s largest corporate venture builder wholly-owned by Globe.